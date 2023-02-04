Come away with me: Sixteen sweet St. Valentine’s Day stays

Inchydoney Lodge

You can say it with flowers this Valentine’s Day at West Cork’s Inchydoney Island Lodge & Spa thanks to its budding new romance package. While staying in one of the lodge’s beautifully styled rooms with a private Atlantic view balcony, guests receive a welcome bouquet of locally grown hyacinths and narcissus from Bumblebee Flower Farm in Drimoleague. Guests can enjoy dinner in the very fine Gulfstream Restaurant, relax at the Island Spa with its Hamam and heated seawater therapy pool a enjoy a locally sourced breakfast the next morning.

The Harrison, Belfast

The Harrison

This characterful boutique hotel located in Belfast’s vibrant theatre and arts district offers oodles of fun-loving romance for those seeking an urban escape. The Harrison’s Valentine’s package offers a two-night stay in a lavishly decorated aristocrat suite, a luxurious charcuterie board for two worth £60, plus a delicious continental breakfast in bed to look forward to each morning. Guaranteed to delight.

Sparkle at the Mulberry Suite, Johnstown Estate

The Johnstown Estate

To celebrate the friends in your life, The four-star Johnstown Estate, just 30 minutes from Dublin, is offering a special Galentine’s getaway, available all year round. The Sparkle at The Mulberry package includes luxe accommodation in the hotel’s stunning Mulberry Suite with canapes and Moët upon check-in, two taster spa treatments per guest, 90 minutes of blissful relaxation in the Thermal Spa Suite followed by a cocktail of your choice in The Spa Café. A four-course dinner and breakfast complete the ultimate friends’ indulgence.

From €1,650 for six people, thejohnstownestate.com

Outdoor baths at the Ice House, Co Mayo

The Ice House

This haven of luxury in north Mayo always has romance under wraps whatever the season. However, you can really spoil the one you love this Valentine’s season with a one-night stay in one of the property’s luxurious river view rooms along with bubbles on ice in your room on arrival and a chocolate treat. You’ll also enjoy a themed table d’hote dinner in the Ice House’s restaurant along with breakfast the following morning. Make the most of the relaxing setting with unlimited access to the Chill Spa thermal area.

Valid February 15; from €385, icehousehotel.ie

Ahernes Townhouse

Calling all lovers and seafood lovers! Ever-popular Ahernes of Youghal has crafted an eight course tasting menu for the season of romance, marrying together all the traditions and history of its maritime setting. Expect the freshest fish and flavours via the latest catch from Youghal harbour along with local artisanal produce and delicious home baked goods.

Stay February 10-12 from €270pps person, ahernes.net

The Westin, Dublin

The Westin

If you’re looking to impress with a luxury break in the capital, you’ll be hard pushed to find a more boujee bolthole than The Westin. The five-star hotel on Westmoreland Street will be celebrating the season of romance throughout February with a package ready to woo. Along with its luxurious overnight accommodation with breakfast for two, guests will also receive a bottle of Perrier-Jouët Grand Brut Champagne, a box of indulgent Irish chocolates as well as a rosemantic petal turndown service.

Avalon House Hotel

For a two-night break in Kilkenny, the four-star Avalon House Hotel have a Valentine’s break offer where couples can enjoy a weekend stay for two nights in a beautiful classic room with a delicious breakfast each morning plus a seven-course tasting menu dinner at Lil’s Restaurant on the Saturday evening along with a glass of prosecco. At the formal restaurant, Lil’s on the first floor, the fare is flavoursome with a focus on Irish seasonal cuisine with ingredients sourced from local producers.

From €439 for two, available February 10-12 and 17-19, avalonhousehotel.ie

One Pery Square

One of Ireland’s finest city escapes, One Pery Square is a gorgeous Blue Book property set in Limerick’s historic and often-overlooked Georgian Quarter. The boutique hotel is inviting guests to step back in time and to indulge in a night of pampering, centre stage being an exclusive Valentine’s themed six course tasting menu. Savour breakfast the following morning before taking in some of Limerick’s local sights.

Slane Castle Estate

It’s a case of royalty, rock, and romance at Slane Castle. This seasonal stay at the iconic property begins with a glass of bubbly in Browne’s Bar, the castle’s unique watering hole, loaded with memorabilia, followed by a four-course dinner menu in the chic Gandon Restaurant. After dinner, entertainment kicks off in the magnificent George IV Ballroom which is transformed into an exclusive movie theatre complete with cinema treats. A buffet breakfast follows the next morning before the final credits.

From €187.50pps, February 11 or 18, slanecastle.ie

Ballynahinch Castle

With its dreamy Connemara setting, you may just fall for Ballynahinch Castle itself. One of my favourite escapes in Ireland, Ballynahinch is offering a one-, two- or three-night stay with breakfast each morning and dinner on one evening in the Owenmore Restaurant by new executive head chef, the highly talented Danni Barry. When not cozied up by burning log fires, enjoy the great outdoors at your own pace or in the company of Ballynahinch’s expert hiking guides.

The Kingsley

For a romantic refuge in the city, the four-star Kinglsey in Cork City offers one of the best escapes in the city. Its wellness-inspired package includes access to one of the best spas in the city with its moody chromotherapy room, heated mosaic loungers, tropical rainforest showers, ice shower, spa pool while you’ll also be treated to an aromatherapy facial. End the evening with a sumptuous candle-lit three-course dinner with a glass of prosecco at The Springboard Restaurant before breakfast the next morning. After a peaceful night’s sleep, enjoy a delicious breakfast at your own leisurely pace before making the short journey back home to reality — feeling totally rested and completely revived.

Priced at €265pps, thekingsley.ie

Diamond Coast Hotel

For a break on the Wild Atlantic Way, check in to the popular Diamond Coast Hotel, set along the shores of Enniscrone in stunning Co Sligo. The hotel is offering a one- or two-night or romantic break, staying in one of the hotel’s stylish rooms with chocolate coated strawberries on arrival and a romantic three course dinner in the hotel’s newly opened Coral Restaurant.

Available from February 10-18 and from €99.50pps for a one night stay, diamondcoast.ie

Killarney Glamping

With couples as the focus, Killarney Glamping at the Grove has long been a popular romantic retreat in the Kingdom. And its luxury suites, lodges and cabins are also all-season making them a luxury escape for outdoors lovers at any time of year. Offers currently include a complimentary bottle of bubbly with midweek stays including summer dates when booked direct.

Midweek rates from €89, killarneyglamping.com

Doolin Inn

Valentine’s package puns are in overdrive this season but we reckon ‘Head Over Reels’ at Doolin House is a number one contender. The popular coastal property is inviting you to whisk your other half (or your palentine if you’re ‘a single pringle’) away to the home of Irish music to enjoy a two-course evening meal, a complimentary love bug cocktail, live music and a gourmet Big Burren breakfast as a fitting crescendo. It also offers discounts on selected local attractions.

One-night stays from €105pps (or from €86pps for three friends sharing) valid February 10-12 and 16-19, doolininn.ie

Faithlegg House, Co Waterford

Faithlegg House

Enjoy a date down the Déise at Faithlegg House, a gorgeous period property located just a short drive from Waterford City. Once checked in to one of the gorgeous rooms of the original 18th-century manor house or the elegant contemporary wing, head to the award-winning Roseville Rooms Restaurant where couples will be greeted with a glass of bubbles on arrival before enjoying a four-course dinner, prepared by executive chef Jenny Flynn. The deal also includes breakfast while the Butlers Chocolates awaiting in your room adds another sweet note.