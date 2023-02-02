Where to stay, eat and what to do in Cork this Valentine's Day

LOVE IS ALL AROUND US

Whether you're staying in Cork for the first time, or are a returning patron, you're in for a treat this Valentine's Day, as many of the city's hotels are going the extra mile to ensure you feel the love.

At The Metropole Hotel, located in the heart of the Victorian Quarter in Cork's City Centre, Eamonn Cassidy

has been appointed the first-ever Director of Romance. Mr Cassidy, who started working as a concierge at the hotel last year, said Valentine's Day is a very popular time for a proposal and he'd love to see a few people get down on one knee at the Metropole this year... and if a ring isn't on the cards for you this year, he also said he will be on hand to organise flower bouquets from the hotel's in-house flower shop, To Have And To Hold, and bottles of champagne and strawberries for guests. The Metropole Hotel is offering 10% off rooms for the month of February.

Over at The Montenotte (on Cork's Hollywood Hills, as our Travel Editor put it), the two-night Love At The Montenotte package is available for check-ins from Feb 10 - 12, the weekend prior to the big day. The deal includes a stay in an executive room with a full Irish breakfast on both mornings, a bottle of Laurent Perrier Champagne, a beautiful gift from Gráinne Mullins' Grá Chocolates, Valentine’s dinner for two on the evening of your choice, a personal one-to-one with a mixologist in The Glasshouse, a 60-minute Bellevue Spa treatment and a private film screening with a movie of your choice on Saturday 11 or Sunday 12, a visit to Cork city for a personalised shopping experience in Brown Thomas and a scheduled visit to Keane's Jewellers for a personalised 1:1 experience. Talk about jam packed! Rates start at €480 per night.

Eamonn Cassidy, concierge at The Metropole Hotel in Cork, who has been appointed "director of romance" ahead of Valentine's Day. Picture: Brian Lougheed

LOVE AT FIRST BITE

While the Valentine's of our youth was all about couples and cupid, the lover's holiday has had a bit of a revamp in recent years, with it becoming more about showing love to everyone in our lives, whether it's our gal pals or our little ones. If you're in North Cork, Charleville Park Hotel will be doing a special “pink” variation of afternoon tea from February 13 - 19, and making a €5 donation to the National Breast Cancer Research Institute for every Galentine's Afternoon Tea booked. A perfect treat for you and your mum, sisters or friends, €30pp.

Meanwhile, at Electric on the South Mall, it's only tables of four or more for Valentine's Night. Yes, you read that right, they're banning tables of two! Electric’s owner Ernest Cantillon says it's all about reducing the pressure Feb 14 can sometimes put on couples and single folk alike. If that wasn't reason enough to book in, Valentine’s diners will also be the first to sample the brand new six-course Tasting Menu featuring Cork’s own Roaringwater Bay Mussels, served Thai style, and a Clonakilty Bao Bun, €49.50pp.

And if you are looking for an intimate date with that special someone, The Bookshelf at the Elysian is offering a specially curated five-course aphrodisiac dining experience, paired with complimentary natural wines, from Le Caveau Wine Merchants, on Saturday, Feb 11. Some highlights from the menu include a fig preserve, a spiced leg of lamb, a cheeseboard and red velvet Fondant.

Valentine's menu at Electric, Cork

LET'S (GO OUT) TOGETHER

They say variety is the spice of life, and they also say laughter can often lead to love... at least, we think we read that somewhere... In any case, we think Valentine's Day Comedy At The Coco Comedy Club on Castle Street sounds like a great idea for a couples' night out, whether your fella is new on the scene or you're just trying to listen to someone else speak for an hour or two.. Priced at €15pp, it won't break the bank either.

See theroundy.com to book.

If you've always been intrigued by pole dancing, Valentine's Day seems as good a time as any to "boost your self-confidence and to liberate your sensuality through dance”. Classes at Pole Dance Therapy Cork in the Elite Fitness Centre in Marina Commercial Park are suitable for all fitness levels and incorporate acrobatics, stretching, meditation, and more. Pay as you go classes start at €17.

Or, fancy taking it easy for Valentine's? The Love is in the Air package from Fota Island Spa might be right up your street. Available Sunday - Friday throughout the month of February, this is a 105 minute experience for two people. Relax and unwind prior to your treatment by spending time in the Hydrotherapy Pool and Thermal Suite, before being welcomed with a glass of prosecco and fruit platter. Take a bath filled with pink clay, rose petals, calamine powder, epsom salts, organic coconut oil and fresh sweet oranges before indulging in a self-body exfoliation in a relaxing walk-in shower. Then, reduce tension in the joints and relieve tired muscles with a private sauna session followed by a full body melted chocolate massage. Honestly, we might have to book in ourselves...