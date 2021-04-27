10 of the best shots of last night’s pink super moon over Ireland and beyond

A pink super moon will be in the skies above us for the next two nights - if you can see it.

It won’t actually be pink: it is called a pink moon as the April full moon coincides with the blooming of pink flowers.

It was visible in the clear skies overhead last night but we might not be as lucky tonight and tomorrow as it will be cloudy with rain in many parts of the country as our recent dry and bright spell comes to an end.

David Moore, chairman of Astronomy Ireland, told the Irish Examiner that the best time to see the moon will be last night and tonight. He said that an “ideal time” to see the super moon will be at around 8.30pm or 9pm in the evening “at moon rise”.

However, if you missed the phenomenon last night and see only clouds overhead for the final two nights of the pink moon, here are some of the best shots taken by photographers overnight.

Belvelly Castle, Co Cork

Kinsale, Co Cork

I think I’ve made the moon look like a light bulb, but the Old Head of Kinsale is glowing tonight. #Supermoon pic.twitter.com/m82LDLUsKr — Lilian Smith (@Lillylatelee) April 26, 2021

Curragh, Co Kildare

Waxing Gibbous Moon

25ᵗʰ of April 2021

Curragh, Co Kildare

.@AstronomyIRL @KildareMet pic.twitter.com/pTsgIKW122 — Kathleen Treacy Photography (@KathleenTreacy) April 26, 2021

Ringaskiddy, Co Cork

Co Limerick

Limerick is pretty grand because at one end of the road you have the sunset and at the other you have the full moon#limerick #fujifilm pic.twitter.com/FJ7I12Dcz8 — Dee (@doodlindee) April 27, 2021

Galway Bay, Co Galway

And watching the moon go down on Galway Bay ... pic.twitter.com/7u3lo9ZRfC — Chaosheng Zhang - ISEH 2022 (@ZhangChaosheng) April 26, 2021

Grand Canal Locks, Co Dublin

Glastonbury, England

A kindly paraglider does his best to brighten the evening for photographers at Glastonbury tonight #PinkSupermoon #pinkmoon #Supermoon #moon pic.twitter.com/pNibuMRV4E — Finnbarr Webster (@finnbarrw) April 26, 2021

Texas, USA

Tonight’s #Supermoon as seen from Kemah,Tx. First photo taken with an IPhone 12 and second taken with Nikon P950 #PINKMOON pic.twitter.com/BjF8Vq9TSK — Space 📸 Sushi (@_SpaceSushi) April 27, 2021

New York City, USA