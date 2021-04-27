10 of the best shots of last night’s pink super moon over Ireland and beyond

If you missed last night's lunar spectacle, you might be lucky enough to glimpse it again tonight
April's pink super moon sets over Belvelly Castle at the entrance to Great Island, Co Cork. Picture: Cian O'Regan

Tue, 27 Apr, 2021 - 12:42
Denise O’Donoghue

A pink super moon will be in the skies above us for the next two nights - if you can see it.

It won’t actually be pink: it is called a pink moon as the April full moon coincides with the blooming of pink flowers.

It was visible in the clear skies overhead last night but we might not be as lucky tonight and tomorrow as it will be cloudy with rain in many parts of the country as our recent dry and bright spell comes to an end.

David Moore, chairman of Astronomy Ireland, told the Irish Examiner that the best time to see the moon will be last night and tonight. He said that an “ideal time” to see the super moon will be at around 8.30pm or 9pm in the evening “at moon rise”.

However, if you missed the phenomenon last night and see only clouds overhead for the final two nights of the pink moon, here are some of the best shots taken by photographers overnight.

Belvelly Castle, Co Cork 

 

Kinsale, Co Cork 

 

Curragh, Co Kildare 

 

Ringaskiddy, Co Cork 

 

Co Limerick 

 

Galway Bay, Co Galway 

 

Grand Canal Locks, Co Dublin 

 

 

Glastonbury, England 

 

Texas, USA 

 

New York City, USA 

Watch: Incredible footage of basking sharks swimming beside kayak in West Cork this morning 

