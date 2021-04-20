10 places in Munster to bring the kids to when the restrictions ease from Monday

Sandy Feet Farm, Tralee, Co Kerry

Sandy Feet Farm

Enjoy a day of fun, food and discovery at Sandy Feet Farm, a family-run open farm near Camp on the main Tralee-Dingle Road where you’ll meet Lucy the alpaca, Goujon the chicken, Roisin the dexter, Kathleen the highland cow and many more animals. Travel through the stunning Conor Pass to find the farm which is surrounded by mountains, wetlands and a long, wide sandy beach. It reopens to the public on May 1.

sandyfeetfarm.ie

Ferry from Baltimore to Cape Clear Island, Co Cork

A dolphin jumping ahead of the Cape Clear ferry. Picture: Paul Levis

For an adventurous day out, take the ferry from Baltimore in West Cork over to Cape Clear Island. The views as the iconic Baltimore Beacon fades and the island gets ever nearer are spectacular and if you’re lucky a school of dolphins might escort your ferry through the waves. There’s plenty to do on the island to tire out both big and little legs. Among the sites of interest are Megalithic standing stones, a 5,000 year-old passage grave, a 12th century church ruin, and the O’Driscoll castle that dates to the 14th century.

capeclearferries.com

Doneraile Wildlife Park, Co Cork

Doneraile Wildlife Park. Picture: Denis Scannell

The historic parklands of Doneraile Estate are free to visit and are open from 8am to 8pm every day. The park is located on the banks of the Awbeg river in north Co. Cork and is a perfect spot to run, play and enjoy a family picnic. There’s a playground on site and you can also keep an eye out for deer, ducks and swans amid the 166 hectares of 18th century landscaped park.

doneraileestate.ie

Skellig Michael Tour, Co Kerry

Skellig Michael. Picture: Darragh Kane

The island monastery that made international headlines when Mark Hamill and the Star Wars crew filmed there in recent years is sure to be a hit with visitors and luckily, boat tours to the island resume next month. Casey’s Skellig Island Tours will go from Portmagee, Co Kerry to the island each day from Sunday, May 2 and will also offer a limited number of landing tours too, allowing passengers to leave the boat and explore the island. The more frequent eco tour sees the boat go around both the Skellig Islands, close enough to see the historic sites and wildlife on Skellig Michael and the gannet colony on Little Skelligs.

skelligislands.com

Waterfall Alpaca Farm, Co Cork

Waterfall Alpaca Farm. Picture: Facebook

For an afternoon like no other, take an alpaca for a walk along the river in Drimoleague. The Waterfall Alpaca Farm offers the experience, which costs €30 per alpaca and lasts around 40 minutes, with a minimum of two alpacas per walk. Refreshments are included or you could pack a picnic as there are tables on site. Just imagine the fun photos you can bring home with you from that. Farm tours are also available if you want to make more of a day of it. You can even buy balls of alpaca wool if you want to knit yourself something as a keepsake.

westcorkalpacas.com

Fota Wildlife Park, Co Cork

An endangered Sumatran tiger in Fota Wildlife Park. Picture: Darragh Kane

A staple in great days out in Cork, Fota Wildlife Park will reopen on Monday. All visitors must book a time slot in advance and tickets must be purchased when booking a time slot up to seven days ahead of your visit. The 100-acre outdoor attraction and conservation charity is home to hundreds of free-roaming animals and endangered species and is a guaranteed hit with kids of all ages. Plus you'll get to meet some new faces, including a baby European bison who was born at the park on October 25.

fotawildlife.ie

Ardmore Open Farm and Wildlife Park, Co Waterford

One of the residents of Ardmore Open Farm

This open farm and mini zoo is reopening on Saturday, May 1 for families in Co Waterford. Visitors can stroll around the 16-acre farm, which includes animals and birds from all over the world, like llamas and macaws. Little ones are sure to be fascinated by all the creatures roaming around. Go on a fine day and pack a picnic - you can eat it there or on nearby Whiting Bay beach after a quick dip in the sea or further along to Ardmore itself.

ardmoreopenfarm.ie

Vandeleur Walled Garden, Co Clare

Vandeleur Walled Garden

This hidden gem in Kilrush will make you feel like you walked into the pages of The Secret Garden. High stone walls enclose the garden in the heart of Kilrush Wood. It features a large selection of unusual and exotic plants, including monkey puzzle trees, banana trees and bamboo. Among the treasures to be found are a horizontal maze, a Victorian glass house and a selection of historical agricultural machinery. The Woodland Bistro at the garden is open on a takeaway basis, ideal for a coffee and a stroll through the beautiful greenery.

vandeleurwalledgarden.ie

Stonehall Wildlife Park, Co Limerick

One of the faces to be seen at Stonehall Wildlife Park

For a family day out in Co Limerick, take a trip to Stonehall, which reopens on May 1. Take one of many nature trails and walks to discover wild flowers and native trees as well as seeing animals like bats and red squirrels in their natural habitats. A visit to nearby Curragh Chase Forest Park, with its 300 hectares of rolling parkland, trails, mixed woodland, lakes and arboretum, will complete the day perfectly.

stonehallvisitorfarm.com

Swiss Cottage, Co Tipperary

Swiss Cottage

For a walk with a striking view, visit the grounds of Swiss Cottage in Cahir. The distinctive "cottage orné" was built in the early 1800s by Richard Butler, 1st Earl of Glengall, as an idealised countryside cottage used for picnics, small soirees and fishing and hunting parties. It features a massive old yew tree in the garden, said to be over 1000 years old and believed to have been planted in the ninth century when there was an early Christian monastery on the site. With scenic views and plenty of history, it’s a destination for all the family.

heritageireland.ie/places-to-visit/swiss-cottage/