Pet Corner: Three scenic places to walk your dog in Co Cork

1. Farran Woods

Farran Wood. Picture: Coillte

A classic spot for families in Cork to visit at the weekend, it’s also a good place for you and your dog to explore with two walking trails to choose from.

The Enclosure Trail is the easy option and will take you around the perimeter of the deer enclosure and duck pond. It is 1.1km in length and takes around 25 minutes to complete. It offers a good view of the animals and birds in the area.

The Woodland Loop, which is 3km in length, takes about an hour and lets you explore the full park, including the homeward leg beside Inniscarra Lake.

Remember to bring the €5 fee in coins to get into the car park if you don’t have an annual Coillte pass.

2. Ballynamona

Wild flowers on Ballynamona beach. Picture: Dan Linehan

Dogs just love the beach, don’t they? While the humans have been flocking to more popular spots since county-wide travel was permitted, Ballynamona is a somewhat quieter spot and ideal to avoid any potential crowds, especially at the weekend.

Popular with families and dog walkers, it’s a great choice for when nearby Garryvoe and Ardnahich are busy. There is a long and wide stretch of golden sand to enjoy and it’s a perfect place for a paddle.

Ballynamona has an award-winning beach clean initiative so remember to bring home any rubbish with you. The car park is quite small and can fill up quickly at the weekend so the earlier you get there the better.

3. Lough Hyne

The view over Lough Hyne from nearby Knockomagh Hill

Go off the beaten track - literally - in West Cork. Lough Hyne is a well-known beauty spot near Baltimore and is a popular spot for swimmers and surfers. The surrounding woodlands are a gorgeous place to walk and explore too. The trails up Knockomagh Hill are rewarding, with some stunning panoramic views of the West Cork coastline from the summit.

Knockomagh Hill is 197m high and the walk takes about an hour, depending on your level of fitness. It is 31 acres of mixed woodland and combines with the lake is a Special Area of Conservation, so be sure to leave no sign of your visit behind you and bring any and all rubbish home.

Some parts of the climb include steep drops beside paths and steps in areas, so be especially careful if you visit after a recent rainfall as it may be slippy. From the top, Galley Head, Sherkin and Cape Clear are among the sites visible on a clear day. Take some time to sit in the grass on top, give your dog a drink of water, and take in the view.