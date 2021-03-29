‘It’s heaven on earth’: Actor Liam Cunningham on his love of West Cork and Kerry

Game of Thrones star Liam Cunningham has spoken about his favourite part of Ireland for a new tourism campaign and it turns out he’s a Munster man at heart.

Cunningham, who played Ser Davos in the epic series, said Cork and Kerry are one “little place with a big heart”.

“My favourite place in Ireland? Well, there’s got to be more than one, it’s a big place – or it’s a little place with a big heart. Two places, the Kingdom – Kerry, it’s heaven on earth – and beautiful West Cork,” he said. He added the world would be a lesser place if either area didn’t exist.

“If they weren’t on the planet, the place probably wouldn’t be worth being in. What I love about Ireland is a no-brainer, it’s the people. When I’m away I miss … bizarrely, I miss the rain – is that weird?”

He revealed his choice in a new video by Tourism Ireland and the Irish Film and Television Academy showcasing Ireland. It shows aerial footage of areas including Galley Head Lighthouse, Sherkin Island, Glandore, Ross Castle, Clonakilty, Garnish Island, Gougane Barra, Mizen Head and Bantry House.

The video is part of Tourism Ireland’s #FillYourHeartWithIreland online campaign, sharing inspirational content about Ireland with its millions of fans and followers on social media who are unable to visit the country this year. The aim is to keep Ireland ‘top of mind’ with prospective international visitors.

“Tourism Ireland was delighted to work with the Irish Film and Television Academy, and with Liam Cunningham, to create this wonderful video,” said Siobhan McManamy, Tourism Ireland’s director of markets.

“We are sharing the video with our millions of fans and followers on social media around the world – allowing us to keep the beauty of Ireland to the fore. While we may not be able to travel just now, this video will inspire people for their future visit.”

IFTA’s CEO Áine Moriarty said they jumped at the chance to showcase Ireland’s beauty and the talent of its citizens like Cunningham.

“IFTA is delighted to partner with Tourism Ireland to showcase the beauty of the Irish landscape alongside the voices and sentiments of our leading Irish Academy members such as Liam Cunningham.

“Ireland has given so much to international film; our wonderful actors, filmmakers and spectacular filming locations. The Academy is proud to help showcase our beautiful country to the world.” Pierce Brosnan starred in an earlier video, where he echoed the love for Kerry, as well as his home town of Navan, Co Meath.

“I love the Kerry coastline; I love the Ring of Kerry. My father Tom Brosnan was a Kerryman, so I try to go back there as often as I can,” he said.