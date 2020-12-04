Can I ride the Ferris wheel in Cork? Everything you need to know about Glow this Christmas

Glow Cork opened this week in Cork City with all its fun and festivities tailored for Christmas in a pandemic. While there is no installation and performance space in Bishop Lucey Park this year, families can still experience the wonder of Glow throughout the city.

Here’s what you need to know...

Can I still ride the Ferris wheel?

Yes. The now-iconic 32m Ferris Wheel has returned to its usual spot on Grand Parade. The big wheel will be operating until January 10, and organisers say safety is its top priority. All trips must be pre-booked through corkchristmascelebration.ie

Ferris wheel staff are wearing face protection and ask those joining them for a spin to do the same. Each gondola is sanitised after every use for added safety and there will be sanitisation stations located near the ferris wheel too.

Where can I find what’s happening in the city?

A magical windows pantomime trail is snaking its way through the city centre. Take a stroll through the city and discover some pure Cork magic. Some popular Panto titles have been brought to life in 10 window installations. There will even be surprise Panto characters and gorgeous stories to make every attendee feel as if they were in a real interactive theatre.

What will I see through the windows?

Donnacha Harte enjoying a festive Pantomime window. Picture: Clare Keogh

Inside each window are sets and animations featuring voiceovers by West End star Michael Sands. Each window represents a traditional Pantomime title in the artistic fashion of a theatre model set box. The stories of Cinderella, Peter Pan, Aladdin, Sleeping Beauty, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, Hansel & Gretel, Jack and the Beanstalk, Beauty & the Beast, Red Riding Hood and Rapunzel will be told in its own designated window.

If there’s no market, how will I support local craftspeople?

Cork City Council and the Cork Business Association are encouraging people to shop in Cork and to shop locally for Christmas. “This year as part of our ‘Thank Cork it’s Christmas’ campaign, we are encouraging the people of Cork to come together like never before to support our local retailers, craftspeople, arts and cultural centres and hospitality sector who have faced challenges that we couldn’t have anticipated this time last year. We all need you to think local first,” says Lord Mayor of Cork, Cllr. Joe Kavanagh. We recommend a stroll through the city centre to check out the shops or if you can't visit in person, here are 250 Munster businesses you can support online. Missing the market atmosphere? Check out these outdoor markets taking place around Cork this month.

I’m travelling from outside the city, where should I park?

There are plenty of parking options if you can’t travel to the city by train or bus. During December, North Main Street and Paul Street Car Parks will open early on Sunday mornings and customers can avail of two hours free parking in Paul Street and North Main Street Car Parks every day. The Park and Ride on Kinsale Road costs €5 for parking and a return bus fare to the city for all passengers with you, with no charges on Sundays. A temporary Park and Ride will run from County Hall to and from Sheares Street each weekend before Christmas, starting Saturday, December 5.