Four outdoor Christmas markets to enjoy in Cork

Christmas at the Marina Market

Where: Centre Park Road

When: Dec 3 - 24, from 10am every day

The Marina Christmas Market

Over 30 stalls will be setting up at the Marina Market from today, offering locally made craft doods, art pieces and food. Some unusual offerings include Christmas-themed morning workouts with Lean With Lesley.

“Our huge indoor space of 82,000sq.ft. will allow for correct Covid social distancing measures to be in place for both traders and the public in line with Government and HSE guidelines,” organisers say.

For more information, click here

Sustainable Christmas Market

Where: Nano Nagle Place

When: Dec 6, 10am - 4pm

Nano Nagle Place's festive window displays

The historic surrounds of Nano Nagle Place will be home to Cork Zero Waste’s Christmas market. Stalls will include Suds Johnson, The Upcycle Movement, Escape Spa Morgan Street Cork and many more! There will even be some festive tunes provided by Stevie G. If you can’t find what you want among the stalls, check out the winning design shop and Cork-focussed bookshop while you’re there.

For more information, click here

Made in Cork Boy Christmas Market

Where: Douglas Woolen Mills

When: Dec 6 and 13, 10am - 4pm

Shade by Olive Murphy Designs, wood base by Don O'Sullivan, two of the creators with Cork Craft and Design

Looking for something unusual? There are lots of makers taking part in Cork Craft and Design’s festive market over two weekends this month with beautiful creations that are all locally made in Cork. If you work up an appetite while browsing, there will be plenty of food available from the likes of Oh La La donuts and Curly Stu Sourdough Pizzas.

For more information, click here

Cork City Partnership Outdoor Christmas Market

Where: The Plaza, Blackpool (next to Blackpool Church)

When: Dec 11, 11am - 1pm

A view of Blackpool, including Blackpool Church, beside which the outdoor Christmas market takes place. Picture: Larry Cummins

This is the shortest market of the lot. For two hours on a Friday you’ll find festive treats, handcrafted gifts, baked goods and more in the heart of Blackpool. Schedule a reminder, you won’t want to miss it.

For more information, click here