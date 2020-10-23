Click and connect: 100 places in Munster to shop locally this Christmas

BOOKS

1. Kinsale Bookshop, Kinsale, Co Cork

During lockdown, Kinsale Bookshop will be operating behind closed doors. Call 021 477 4244 or email kinsalebookshop@gmail.com for delivery or collection.

2. O’Mahony’s Booksellers, Co Limerick

O’Mahony’s will be open for order collections only. Customers can order books online, by phone, and by email. Collections can be made between 10am and 5pm Monday to Saturday or orders can be posted.

https://www.omahonys.ie/

3. The Book Centre, Co Waterford

The Book Centre is offering a book box subscription. Every month they will deliver a beautifully wrapped book box to your door, with a surprise book, along with some yummy treats. They also do free shipping for all orders over €30.

https://www.thebookcentre.ie/

4. Fitz-Gerald’s Bookshop, Macroom, Co Cork

Fitz-Gerald’s in Macroom will help with any requests and accept orders by phone on 026 41888 or email at fitzgeraldsbookshop@gmail.com for collections in store.

https://www.facebook.com/Fitz-Geralds-Bookshop-125391977523554/

5. The Book Resort

The Book Resort is a monthly book subscription box based in Co Waterford. It sends brand new books and delicious chocolate to your door. Gift boxes are also available for immediate shipment.

www.thebookresort.ie

6. Wordsworth, Millstreet, Co Cork

Wordsworth bookshop in Millstreet will be operating a collection service. For customers who are unable to travel to them, they are offering a delivery service for €6.99. For enquiries, call 029 70154.

https://www.facebook.com/wordsworth.millstreet/

7. Bantry Bookshop, Bantry, Co Cork

Bantry Bookshop.

Bantry Bookshop is taking orders and will operate an ‘order and collect’ or post out system. To order email bantrybookshop@gmail.com, text 0872773516 or direct message them on Facebook!

https://www.facebook.com/BantryBookshop/

8. Woulfe Bookshop, Listowel, Co Kerry

Listowel’s Woulfe Bookshop is available for telephone orders and collections from Monday to Saturday from 11am to 3pm. They can also arrange postage. Woulfe’s can be contacted at woulfesbookshop@gmail.com or call 068 21021.

https://www.facebook.com/woulfesbookshoplistowel

9. Waterstones, St Patrick Street, Co Cork

The staff of Waterstones in Cork city will be manning phones and email to offer a call and collect service and also a postal service. They can be contacted by phone on 021 4276522 and by email at cork@waterstones.com.

https://www.facebook.com/corkwaterstones/

10. Salmon Bookshop & Literary Centre, Ennistymon, Co Clare

The Salmon Bookshop can be contacted for books during lockdown. They will be offering a virtual tour of the shelves and will deliver books to your car, post them or make other arrangements.

https://www.facebook.com/TheSalmonBookshopLiteraryCentre/

FOOD & DRINK

11. On The Pigs Back

On The Pigs Back has an amazing range of hampers available for you to choose from. They are offering a click and collect service or items can be delivered. There is free delivery on orders over €35 within Cork city and suburbs

www.onthepigsback.ie

12. Shandon Sweets

Tony Linehan of Shandon Sweets.

The iconic traditional sweet factory, Shandon Sweets, is open for all your sweet needs. They sell a wide range of traditional hard boiled sweets, candy, fudge and marshmallow goodies. Service will be at the door. For enquiries, ring 021 4507791.

https://www.facebook.com/shandon.sweets

13. Kinsale Spirit Co.

There’s worldwide shipping available from the home of Kinsale Gin and Red Earl Whiskey. The Red Earl is first aged in bourbon, then sherry and finally matured in Rioja casks. Kinsale Gin is a small batch, premium Irish Gin which was distilled with local botanicals from the Kinsale countryside, such as meadowsweet, elderflower, lemon verbena and germanium.

https://www.kinsalespirit.com

14. The Franciscan Well

You might not be able to meet a pal for a pint this Christmas but you can send the pints to them. The Franciscan Well is selling beer, tankards and virtual tours online.

www.franwellshop.com

15. St Tola Irish Goat Cheese

Fancy a cheese board on Christmas Day? St Tola selling a range of cheeses as well as three different types of cheese boxes. Their latest cheese box one is the Clare brunch box, offering the best of Co Clare produce. Their cranberry logs and our branded boards are also available.

www.st-tola.ie

16. The Hideout Cafe

Agnes Stawosz's handmade Christmas cake toppers

Agnes Stawosz of the Hideout Cafe is making handmade Christmas cakes and Christmas cake toppers. To order ring 0214518489 or email thehideoutcafecork@gmail.com

https://www.facebook.com/thehideoutcork



17. Wilde Irish Chocolate

Their factory shop in Co Clare is open during Level 5. Wilde Irish Chocolate’s online shop is also ‘choc full’ of their usual yummies, like chocolate boxes and artisan bars.

https://wildeirishchocolates.com/

18. NutShed

Some tasty peanut butter goodness from Tipperary.

Struggling to buy a treat for a vegetarian or vegan friend? NutShed offers plant-based treats and tasty peanut butter goodness from their base in Co Tipperary

https://www.instagram.com/nutshed_/



19. Ardkeen Quality Food Store

Ardkeen Quality Food Store offers unique food gifts from local artisan food producers. Their hampers and food boxes are great for those hard-to-buy-for loved ones.

www.ardkeen.com

20. The Chocolate Shop

It’s Christmas in a pandemic and we’re all craving some comfort food. Few do it as well as the Chocolate Shop in Cork’s English Market. A chocolate hamper or gift box will put a smile on anyone’s face.

www.chocolate.ie

TOYS & KIDS CLOTHES

21. Mary’s Toymaster

Mary’s is a family-run toyshop in Macroom and Ballincollig with toys for all budgets and tastes, from Lego to LOL.

www.marys.ie

22. Thinking Toys

Thinking Toys provides a range of products for children with special needs or learning difficulties. It was set up by the parents of a child who has special needs and aims to help other parents in similar situations to find suitable toys for their children.

https://thinkingtoys.ie/

23. Pinocchio’s

Christel Stansfeld, owner Pinocchio's toy store.

This Cork institution specialises in traditional, mostly wooden, toys and offers smart, quality toys to suit all ages, tastes and prices. Pinocchio’s has a nationwide shipping rate of €7.

https://www.pinocchios.ie/

24. Pitter Patter Nursery

Pitter Patter Nursery is a family run business in the heart of Nenagh town. It stocks a range of nursery products and toys that are built to last.

https://pitterpatter.ie/

25. JKC Toymaster

A sister shop to Pitter Patter, JKC Toymaster is running is Christmas club and says deliveries will continue to arrive until Christmas. Customers can pay a deposit and pay off the balance over the phone ahead of Christmas. Online shopping is also available at https://pitterpatter.ie/

26. J Joyce & Co

J Joyces is a craft and hobby shop, specialising in traditional crafts, games and gifts. It is offering a mail order and delivery service. Phone 086-2261508 or email johnfromjoyces@gmail.com.

http://joycescork.ie

27. BabyBoo.ie

A BabyBoo bib.

Cork-based BabyBoo provides drool-busting bandana bibs for babies, toddlers and children. Their christmas range is now available, including personalised bandana bibs and cosy flannel pyjamas, plus a 12 Days of Christmas luxury gift box.

https://babyboo.ie/

28. HairyBaby.com

HairyBaby is known for its Irish slang-based attire for adults, but did you know they have a great range of kids’ clothes too? What child doesn’t want a t-shift that says ‘Nana said I can’ and you’ll have everyone oohing when you get your baby niece a babygrow that says ‘Dote’.

https://www.hairybaby.com/

29. World Of Wonder Toys

An independent toy and nursery retailer, World of Wonder Toys has six shops across Munster (Clonmel, Ennis, Nenagh, Killarney, Mallow and Cork city) and offers a selection of products online too.

www.worldofwondertoys.ie

30. Little Ones

Little Ones is a traditional wooden toy and children's gift store. You will find their classic toys online and they also have a baby range, called 'Millie and Me'

www.littleones.ie

SPORT & HOBBIES

31. Vibes & Scribes

Vibes and Scribes, Bridge Street, Cork. Picture Dan Linehan.

Know a knitter, a crafter, a designer or an artist? You need to check out Vibes and Scribe’s online offerings. From wool to paint, you’ll find everything you need for your creative friends this Christmas.

https://www.vibesandscribes.ie/

32. Cork Button Company

Another handy spot for knitters and seamstresses, both professional and amateur. The Cork Button Company on Pope’s Quay sells buttons (duh!), zips, wool and other accessories.

https://www.corkbuttoncompany.ie/

33. The Bike Shed, Dennehy’s Cross

Thinking of gifting an electric bike? A popular choice is this Raleigh Motus Tour Crossbar Derailleur Electric Hybrid Bike - available from The Bike Shed, Cork.

The Bike Shed sells all sorts of bikes, from high-end road bikes, popular e-bikes, hybrids and second-hand bikes. They’re on Santa’s official bike shop list for kids' bikes, so kids should check them out before writing that letter. They also have lots of accessories, from cute bells to bike-themed cufflinks for the bike lover in your family.

Find the Bike Shed on Facebook or https://thebikeshed.ie/

34. Mycro Sportsgear

Mycro Sportsgear build strong, compact and comfortable hurling and camogie helmets. All hurling helmets are made in Ballincollig, Co. Cork using raw materials sourced locally.

www.mycrosport.com

35. Torpey Hurleys

Torpey hurleys are crafted from the finest Ash hardwood with care. Their products are sustainable. The hurleys made from FSC approved hardwood and all waste material is recycled and reused

www.torpeyhurleys.com



36. Backballer

Is your back stiff since you started working from home or since you started that Couch to 5k challenge during lockdown? You might benefit from a Backballer, a dual-mounted foam roller made by Noel Marshall after 15 years of chronic back pain following a running injury.

https://backballer.com/

37. Mad Jessie

When Waterford-based Marie-Jeanne slipped two discs in her lower back and spent almost two years bed bound between waiting for surgery and then going through recovery, she found her wardrobe options were boring, badly made leggings. She started drawing designs and soon Mad jessie was born, a range of hand-drawn, colourful, fun, unique leggings.

https://www.madjessie.com/

38. Cummins Sports

An Irish, family-run company, Cummins Sports is now online and serving customers across the country. It offers high quality goods from the leading sports brands at great value prices.

https://www.cumminssports.ie



39. Cork Printmakers

Maeve Lynch, Gallery and Outreach Manager, Emma O'Hara, Studio Manager and Aideen Quirke , Director of the Cork Printmakers on Wandesford Quay, Cork. Picture Dan Linehan.

Know someone creative who’d love to get their hands inky? Consider a voucher for a Cork printmakers course or workshop. Typical courses include screenprinting classes, a book binding course and etching.

www.corkprintmakers.ie

40. The Edge Sports

Looking for something for that super-fit friend? The Edge Sports is the first dedicated triathlon shop to open in Ireland. It stocks activewear, bikes, goggles and more.

https://www.theedge-sports.com/

MAKEUP & BEAUTY

41. LUNA by Lisa

LUNA by Lisa is an Irish beauty brand launched in 2017 by Cork-based Lisa Jordan. The brand comprises an exciting range of hair treatments and makeup products, and employs almost 30 people.

www.lunabylisa.ie

42. The Bia Collection

Once known as Bia Beauty, the brand created by Cork woman Tracy Ryan has evolved snce it was acquired by Codex Beauty. It harnesses the untapped power of indigenous Irish botanicals and cutting-edge, green technology to make a range of skincare products.

https://eu.codexbeauty.com/pages/bia-collection

43. Trish’s Honey Products

Creator and founder Trish is a third generation beekeeper who has formulated a unique skinCare range infused with beeswax and honey. It has a wide range of organic skincare products including organic facial balm, organic body balm, hand creams and more!

https://trishshoneyproducts.com/

44. Burren Perfumery

The Burren Perfumery is a family company that is run at a small scale. Its online store has a full range of perfumes, body lotions, soaps and organic cosmetics. Shipping is free worldwide with orders over €70.

https://burrenperfumery.com

45. Hennessy Hair and Beauty

With over 35 years of business behind it, Hennessy Hair and Beauty is a leading supplier of professional hair and beauty products, equipment and furniture.

https://www.hennessyhb.ie/store/

ART, CULTURE & MUSIC

46. Wild Design Collective

Wild Design has unique, original, inspirational and bespoke products made by a variety of Irish designers. It has a Click & Collect service and a new virtual shopping experience.

www.wilddesign.ie

47. The Everyman

The Everyman stage. Picture: Jed Niezgoda

Vouchers are available from the Everyman Theatre or you can really spoil someone by sponsoring a seat. For €300 you get a dedicated plaque, a special certificate and a photo of the plaque on the seat plus 10% off a membership scheme and invitations to season launches.

www.everymancork.com

48. Crawford Art Gallery

Although the Crawford Art Gallery is closed, its shop remains open online, Treat someone to books, prints or even a tiny paper model of the Crawford.

https://crawfordartgallery.ie/gallery-shop/

49. Ceramifique

A unique collection of contemporary homeware and porcelain jewellery made by French artist Jean-Philippe Levillain and Irish artist Jennifer Ahern in their ceramic and fine art studios in Ballyvolane.

https://www.ceramifique.com/store

50. Glucksman

Find creative gifts at the Glucksman’s online shop. With puzzles, notebooks and Irish design pieces, it’s a handy spot to stock up on a few fancy gifts.

https://www.glucksmanshop.com

51. Coastguard Creatives

Coastguard Creatives is a collective of craftworkers, artists and designers who all live in Co Waterford. Bespoke pieces like candles, crockery, hoodies and jewellery are available in their online shop.

https://coastguardcreatives.ie

52. MusicZone

Music Zone in Douglas is Munster's largest stockist of vinyl records, new and used. Pre-orders, new releases and special offers are available online.

https://musiczone.ie/

53. Bunker Vinyl

Know a music lover? Bunker Vinyl is offering vouchers or a chance to pre-order records. For enquiries about prices and availability send them a message on Facebook.

https://www.facebook.com/bunkervinyl

54. Ciaraíoch

Kerry artist Ciaraíoch is selling her striking prints online. Choose from a striking ode to Fungie, prints or Irish legends and more on her website.

https://www.ciaraioch.com

55. Dynamite Studio

Jason O’Gorman’s illustrated prints of Cork maps, slang, iconic buildings, landscapes, place names, superheroes and fun stuff are available online. They can be shipped worldwide and there’s free shipping within Ireland.

https://www.jasonogorman.ie/

FASHION

56. Silk Peaches

A mix of designer clothing, accessories and designer hats along with a contemporary mix of beautiful casual pieces.

www.silkpeaches.ie

57. Love Cherish

With over 18 exclusive labels, Love Cherish carries a range of styles from glam nights out on the town dresses and tops, to chic comfy casuals.

www.lovecherish.com

58. Miss Daisy Blue

Miss Daisy Blue is an online vintage shop based in Cork. Their vintage items are available on Depop and Etsy.

https://www.missdaisyblue.com

59. Lee Valley

All of Lee Valley’s designs draw inspiration from the local landscape. Choose from the soft flannel grandfather shirts, flannel nightwear as well as several styles of coats, jackets, tweeds, and hats.

https://leevalleyireland.com/

60. Ruby Robin Boutique

Ruby Robin designs botanical keepsakes, thoughtful gifts and real flower jewellery.

https://rubyrobinboutique.com/

61. Mireog

Eco-friendly artistic designs made in Co Waterford and inspired by the Irish language, folklore and natural world.

https://www.mireog.ie/

62. On The Verge

Run by a French designer based in Ireland, On The Verge sells kimonos, jackets, cardigans, leather skirts, scarves, belts and more.

https://www.onthevergeonline.com/

63. Enibas

Sabine Lenz and her husband Len make magical jewellery which is usually sold at their two West Cork shops in Schull, Kinsale. Their collection is also online.

www.enibas.com

64. Jasmine Boutique

Jasmine has clothes for all occasions and has lots on offer for everyday wardrobes as well as special occasions.

https://www.jasminetralee.com

65. Phat Poly

Jewellery from Phat Poly.

Phat Poly is home to a range of colourful, unique and interesting pieces of jewellery made by Kayleigh in Waterford city.

https://www.phatpoly.ie/

HOME

66. Ester’s Aromas

Christmas gifts from Esther's Aromas. Shop local

Handmade bath melts, wax melts and body butters made using a unique blend of cocoa butter, shea butter and essential oils.

www.estersaromas.com

67. Milis

Created by oncology nurse Fiona Young in Waterford, Milis, specialises in scented homeware products, with each scent being inspired by family, friends, and special occasions

https://mymilis.com/

68. Ardmore Pottery and Gallery

Ardmore Pottery & Gallery is home to two generations of the Lincoln family potters. Their work sells alongside the art and craft of over 150 other Irish makers. Email katie@ardmorepottery.com for information about ordering.

https://www.ardmorepottery.com/

69. Candlemania

Unique handmade candles, incense sticks, essential oils, tealights are among the stock at Candelmania, plus Yankee Candles - the go-to gift when you don’t know what to buy your mum.

https://candlemania.ie/

70. Meadows & Byrne

Irish brands and great gifts are available at Meadows & Byrne’s 13 stores, which will remain open for Click & Collect. Online shopping is also available.

www.meadowsandbyrne.com.

71. Love the Mug

While not technically a Munster-based brand, Love The Mug’s collaboration with Sabrina Hill, owner of Kopper Hair Salon in Cork, caught our eye for all the right reasons. All four mugs in the collection can be bought individually or together in a gift set.

https://lovethemug.com/

72. Charlie Mahon

Everything Charlie Mahon sells is handmade, hand painted, and fired in my his kiln in Cork. His striking pieces include the Mackerel Collection along with the Gra Heart and the Witty Sheep Collection.

www.charliemahon.com

73. Coach House Dingle

This shop is home to stylish interior accessories and furnishings, unique Irish design and special gifts.

https://coachhousedingle.com

74. CorkIDoodleDo

Jill sketches the eye-catching buildings and streetscapes of Cork, revealing the city’s architectural grandeur and heritage, one doodle at a time.

https://corkidoodledo.com/

75. Fervor And Hue

If you’re looking for a gift for someone with an eye for interiors, check out Fervour and Hue’s branded homeware, interior finishings, and lifestyle accessories.

https://fervorandhue.com/

HOTEL VOUCHERS

76. Falls Hotel, Co Clare

https://www.fallshotel.ie/

77. Castlemartyr, Co Cork

Brendan Comerford, general manager, and the team at Castlemartyr Resort Hotel, Co. Cork. Picture Denis Minihane. https://www.castlemartyrresort.ie/

78. Sheen Falls, Co Kerry

https://www.sheenfallslodge.ie/

79. The Savoy, Limerick

https://www.savoylimerick.com/

80. Montenotte Hotel, Co Cork

https://www.themontenottehotel.com/

81. The Dean, Co Cork

https://thedean.ie/cork/

82. Park Kenmare, Co Kerry

https://www.parkkenmare.com/

83. Faithlegg Hotel, Waterford

https://www.faithlegg.com/

84. Ballykisteen Golf Hotel, Co Tipperary

https://www.ballykisteenhotel.com/

85. The Armada Hotel, Co Clare

https://www.armadahotel.com/

STOCKING FILLERS

86. Chou’s Cottage

A wide selection of gifts handmade in Ireland by small designer is available at this Tipperary shop.

https://chouscottage.com/

87. Unbound

A boutique gift shop based in Cork city and Killarney, Unbound has unique, unusual, quirky and beautiful gifts.

https://unbound.ie/



88. Badly Made Books

They’re not that bad, really. The notebooks and planners made In Friar Street are made from recycled materials like old takeaway coffee cups.

https://www.badlymadebooks.com/

89. Nano Nagle Place

The gift shop at Nano Nagle Place is a treasure trove of unique Irish - and particularly Cork - gifts made locally. They’ve promised an online shop will be available during Level 5 and we’re keeping our eyes peeled for it.

https://nanonagleplace.ie/

90. Avokado & Co

If you want a gift with an Irish saying or expression, you should shop here. They also offer personalised gifts.

https://avokadoandco.com/

91. Naoi

Paper you can wear sounds cool, right? (asks the newspaper). Namitha works with paper of different colours and textures and turns them into pieces you can wear or things for everyday use.

https://www.naoistore.com/

92. Dots And Daisy

Made in Cork, these are bespoke handcrafted wall art and gifts. There’s even a personalised face mask bag, for the full 2020 Christmas experience.

dotsanddaisy@gmail.com

https://instagram.com/dotsanddaisygifts



93. TableTop

Surely most families play board games at Christmas? Why not shake things up with a new game from TableTop? No more family arguments over Monopoly, yay!

https://tabletopcork.ie/shop/

94. Bébhínn

Using Irish linen and merino wool, Bébhínn is the result of its founder’s passion for Irish produce and sustainable clothing.

www.bebhinn.ie

95. Green Dot

Green Dot is offering nationwide delivery plus click and collect from its Clonakilty store during Level 5. It also has gift boxes and care packages online, full of made-in-Ireland treasures that can be sent to your loved one’s door.

https://greendotdesignshop.com

FIVE CHARITIES TO SUPPORT

96. The Donkey Sanctuary

Lorcan. Picture: Donkey Sanctuary.

https://www.thedonkeysanctuary.ie/

97. Irish Dogs for the Disabled

https://dogsfordisabled.ie/

98. SHARE

http://sharecork.org/

99. BUMBLEance

https://www.bumbleance.com/

100. SVP

https://www.svp.ie/home.aspx