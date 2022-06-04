Conor Creighton: We resist love but it is the answer to everything

- The Truth About Love
- Conor Creighton
- Gill Books, €14.99
Our ideas of love tend to be narrow. We focus on romantic love, a thing that somehow comes to us from mysterious external sources (or maybe Tinder), that has a life of its own, and envelopes us in some kind of magical cloud that fogs our logic — the French call it amour fou, which literally means insane love. It is something that we are conditioned to stand around and wait for, like a taxi, something that whisks us away, which is a narrative that works better in rom coms / disaster movies than in real life. The only other kind of fervent love we are encouraged to collectively express is for our children or for our football team.
- Be kind to everyone — we don’t know what’s going on in the lives of others.
- Do not expect things from others that we wouldn’t readily give of ourselves.
- Look at the type of people you’re attracting.
- Nobody can complete you — but they can show you how to complete yourself.
- Be endlessly curious about other people as well as about yourself.
- Manage your expectations. Choose conscious selfishness — you need to put yourself first.
- Don’t take any of it too seriously.
- Address internals like loneliness yourself, rather than ‘fixing’ it by dating.
- Be tolerant — people are our teachers, especially the ones who get under our skin.
- Do as Buddha does — embrace the Four Immeasurables: equanimity, love, joy, compassion.
- Be calm: bad behaviour is a reaction to when we are engulfed by fear.
- Be loving: it’s in your own self interest for everyone to feel love.
- Be kind: compassion for others means recognising that what someone feels is valid.
- Be joyful: the loving part of our brain knows there’s enough fortune to go around.