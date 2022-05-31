10 new books for June: Relationships, fiction, food, and bikes 

Two Wheels Good, by Jody Rosen (June 2)

Two Wheels Good studies research and reporting throughout history to show the bicycle is a finely tuned machine and a beast of burden, a means of speed and leisure, a symbol of innocence and an icon of counterculture and sexual freedom. A perfect read for any avid cyclist.

The Truth About Love, by Conor Creighton (June 2)

Described as a modern manifesto and spiritual guide to relationships, Conor Creighton explains how to change yourself and the world around you by opening your heart.

You Are Here, by Eva Woods (June 9)

It is the morning of Ellie Warren's wedding day and she is hiding under her childhood bed. She cannot shake the feeling that she isn't where she's supposed to be - the marriage - but what if all the missed opportunities and paths untaken are leading her to happiness?

Life Before Us by Roisin Meaney (June 9)

This is the story of George and Alice, two lonely hearts unknowingly orbiting each other's lives. But will their paths converge - and what will happen if they do?

The Veg Box by Stephen and David Flynn (June 9)

Happy Pear twins share the perfect collection for vegans, vegetarians, or anyone looking to eat more plant-based recipes. The simplified cookbook is packed with over 100 recipes that use 10 ingredients or less.

Factory Girls by Michelle Gallen (June 23)

Set in a small town on the Irish border in summer 1994, Factory Girls sees Maeve and her two friends working in the local shirt factory while awaiting their A Level results but rising tensions in the factory between the Catholic and Protestant workforce jeopardise Maeve's plans for the future.

First Time for Everything by Henry Fry (June 23)

Henry Fry’s debut follows Danny Scudd as his life is thrown into chaos when he discovers at an STI clinic that his boyfriend, Tobbs, might be cheating on him. He moves in with his best friend Jacob, a non-binary artiste, and soon realises how little he knows about himself.

The Lovers by Paolo Cognetti (June 23)

Paolo Cognetti latest novel is a love story set in a tiny village high in the Italian Alps. Fausto and Silvia meet in winter and their relationship becomes a refuge. A cinematic, romantic read ideal for any summer travels – especially if you’re visiting the Alps.

Pinch of Nom Family Meal Planner, by Kate Allinson, Kay Featherstone and Laura Davis (June 23)

With twenty-six exclusive Pinch of Nom recipes, this planner gives you everything you need to cook delicious family favourites and plan weekly meals.

Sacred Nature by Karen Armstrong (June 30)

Exploring the connections between humans and nature, Sacred Nature aims to help readers reconnect with nature and reappraise our relationship with the natural world.