Sex File:  We find it easier to have sex over Zoom than in real life

My new boyfriend and I live in separate cities, so have got very good at having sex via video conference calls. But when we get together in person we are somewhat inhibited - it's almost as though we need a screen between us to give us confidence. How do we get over this? Or does this mean we don't have actual physical chemistry?

Living in separate cities can be tough on romantic relationships, but there are huge benefits too. In long-distance relationships you are always playing your A-game. Because your relationship is not subject to the day-to-day grind of normal life, it doesn't tarnish as quickly. Distance helps to preserve the sense of "otherness", which makes sex feel novel, unpredictable and exciting. You also have much more control over the experience. Because video sex is by necessity scheduled, you have the opportunity to prepare. You can put your lipstick on and adjust the lighting and the camera angles to make sure they are flattering. Managing all the variables ensures you always present your best self, and that can make people feel much more sexually confident.