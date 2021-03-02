13 great gifts for your mam on Mother’s Day

Whether you’re living with a mammy, sharing a bubble with yours or want to send a token to a mother many miles away, we’ve compiled 13 gifts that are sure to put a smile on her face.

1. Breakfast in Bed, Cork International Hotel

Cork International Hotel is offering a cosy spin on your Mothers Day Brunch.

Elevate your tray of breakfast goodies with the hotel’s ‘Breakfast in Bed’ box, which includes pancakes, bacon, fresh strawberries, orange juice and prosecco plus a beautiful hand tied bunch of wild lavender.

There’s enough food to serve two adults and two children (if mum wants to share, of course). The takeaway brunch costs €45 and is available on March 13 and 14.

It can be booked by calling 021 4549800.

Mother’s Day cupcakes, Hannah’s Kitchen

2. Mother’s Day cupcakes, Hannah’s Kitchen

For a lighter but still delightful treat, why not present your mother with a selection of four (€9.95) or six (€14.95) cupcakes.

The homemade treats include Oreo, strawberry, red velvet and Kinder Bueno flavours. Perfect for a special mum, or ideal for a busy mum to treat herself.

To order, visit hannahskitchen.ie.

The Exquisite Collection, Lily O’Brien’s

3. The Exquisite Collection, Lily O’Brien’s

You can’t go wrong with a classic box of chocolates. The Lily O’Brien’s Exquisite Collection (€8.49) boasts exotic ingredients from far-flung locations with simple riches from the Irish countryside.

From almond and cranberry to raspberry and Sicilian lemon, it will bring your mother on a taste journey like no other and is sure to excite with every bite.

All Lily O‘Brien’s collections are made in Ireland and available in stores nationwide.

View the full range online at lilyobriens.ie.

Pamper Care Kit, Codex Beauty Labs

4. Pamper Care Kit, Codex Beauty Labs

This Pamper Care Kit from Codex Beauty Labs is the perfect Mother's Day treat for a Supermammy who is always looking out for others.

Treat her to an at-home spa day with Invigorating Soap, Heart Soap and Bia Skin Superfood Hydrating Solution.

The selection provides everything you need for soft, hydrated winter skin and costs €60 (with products valuing €85).

Home Comfort Vase, Sarah McKenna Ceramics

5. Home Comfort Vase, Sarah McKenna Ceramics

If you’re presenting your mum with a bouquet, she’ll need a worthy vase for those blooms.

Sarah McKenna Ceramics makes handmade ceramic vases, including the Home Comfort Vase which is textured with wallpaper patterns and formed from flat pieces of clay.

They cost from €50 - €75

Iconic landmarks, JANDO Prints

6. Iconic landmarks, JANDO Prints

Is there a place you associate with a memory of your mam?

Whether it was summers spent in Baltimore or a night you’ll never forget at Cork Opera House, JANDO has a print for you to send to her.

All prints are available from jandodesign.com in A4, A3, A2 and A1 and can be sent framed or unframed. Prices range from €40 - €300.

Mother's Day Pamper Box, Boxofwine.ie

7. Mother's Day Pamper Box, Boxofwine.ie

After months of working from the kitchen table, homeschooling and socialising over Zoom, mamy mammies could do with a nice glass of wine.

Boxofwine.ie offers tasty monthly subscription services but also features an online gift shop for once-off gifts like its Mother’s Day Box, which starts at €65.

It is full to the brim with a fine champagne, wine or cava, delicious Skelligs Chocolates, a fragrant Celtic Candle, cosy "Best Mammy" socks from Sock Society, luxurious Dalkey Handmade Soap, dreamy Celtic Candles Pillow Mist and a gorgeous Three Hills Lip Balm.

Mammy and Me earrings set, Little Deer Gems

8. Mammy and Me earrings set, Little Deer Gems

If imitation is the best form of flattery then we know a mum or two who’d be very complimented if their child started accessorising the same way as them.

Little Deer Gems is selling Mammy and Me sets of earrings and mini-studs on littledeergems.bigcartel.com so both mother and child can coordinate. Adorable.

Marc Jacobs Daisy Eau So Intense EDP (50ml for €83)

9. Luxury perfumes

A luxury fragrance is a great way to become the favourite child fast. You could choose a Tiffany scent, a Chloe perfume, or whatever her preference may be. The new Marc Jacobs Daisy Eau So Intense EDP (50ml for €83) caught our eye.

The perfumes are available in selected pharmacies nationwide including McCauley’s and Lloyds as well as BrownThomas.com and Arnotts.ie.

Mother’s Day Balloon, Red Balloon

10. Mother’s Day Balloon, Red Balloon

Think outside the box with a unique gift, like this Red Balloon offering which can be fully customised and delivered inflated anywhere in the country.

Forget flowers, tell your mother you care by building a Mother’s Day Balloon, which comes with a special “Colour Me In” box, giving hours of creative fun for adults and children alike.

Mother’s Day box, The Book Resort

11. Mother’s Day box, The Book Resort

If you know a mum who likes to unwind with a book and a tasty bite to eat, this is the gift for her.

The Book Resort is a monthly book subscription box based in Co Waterford that sends brand new books and delicious chocolate to your door.

If you don’t fancy being tied to a subscription, special Mother’s Day boxes (from €48) are also available from thebookresort.ie

Gift set, Blacks Irish Gin

12. Gift set, Blacks Irish Gin

Time to raise a toast to another year of being a great parent. If you’re buying for a mother who enjoys a gin and tonic, they’ll be impressed by this local spirit.

Blacks in Kinsale, Co. Cork is Ireland’s first co-located brewery and distillery. It is selling a gift set which includes a bottle of Blacks Irish Gin and Teku Blacks Stemmed Glass for €49.99.

Personalised bibs and aprons, The Baby Shop

13. Personalised bibs and aprons, The Baby Shop

If you’re buying for a new mum, they’re sure to appreciate a personal touch. Based in Wilton Shopping Centre, The Baby Shop specialises in personalising baby gifts and goods and offers worldwide delivery.

Among the options for Mother’s Day are personalised bibs (€10) and babygros (€18) for baby to wear as well as aprons (€18) that any mother would love to show off. ‘See this, they said I make the BEST apple tart. It’s on an apron so it must be true.’