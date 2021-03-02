Family focus: Learning to feel comfortable in the chaos 

“Dad, I’m sad”.

“Why pal?”

“Because I miss my friends, it will be yonks before I see them again”.

After a strange conversation explaining that ‘yonks’ were not units of time, I concluded this interaction with my six-year-old son by offering some feeble attempt to explain that things would be better 'soon’.

I realised at this time the meaninglessness of units of time during a pandemic. Children hate when parents are vague and say things like ‘soon’, ‘later’ and ‘maybe’. Yet these phrases have been used on a loop in my house since March 2020.

As the reality of this third lockdown weighed heavily on me, I began to think about that concept of time and I realised that for a six-year-old child, time must seem very different than it does for me.

As adults and parents, we often fail to understand the concept of time through the eyes of the child. For middle-aged adults like myself, one year is 2.3% of my life experience. However, for a five year old it is a 20% of their whole life.

Time is not a renewable resource, and therefore needs to be treasured as such. We are all familiar with the phrases ‘time is of the essence’, ‘time is precious’, or even ‘time is money’. All suggest time is valuable, and it is, especially if it is in short supply. And for many parents, we have been ‘blessed’ with lots and lots of time with our children over the last year.

Some have even suggested that this is a ‘quality time’ as it is not hampered by the multiple distractions commutes, extra-curricular activities, birthday parties etc. of our busy lives before the pandemic arrived.

Accepting uncertainty

In the last year, many have reported how our moods have fluctuated in the extreme. The joy of the opportunities to perfect our banana bread technique, followed by the fear of things never returning to normal.

This is not unlike the world of a child where the emotional dial can flip from zero to 100 in seconds. The turbulence of emotion has left many parents and children exhausted. Often exhausted from doing little or nothing.

Some people have never felt more isolated, while also craving some alone time. We have never spent so much time in close proximity to our ‘bubble’ yet many of us have never felt more lonely and disconnected from our outer worlds. (This social isolation can cause children to experience developmental arrest, become socially avoidant and develop an over dependence on adults.)

Our concept of time and good and bad are in flux which has left many feeling ‘all over the place’. We feel incredibly bored yet incredibly busy.

Child psychotherapist Dr Colman Noctor. Picture: Dylan Vaughan

What is happening is that our concepts of ‘time’ and ‘hope’ have become distorted. This was never more confusing than when we heard the hopeful news of vaccines, at the same time that we heard that the mortality numbers had hit an all-time high. Such concurrent feelings of hope and despair are and can be discombobulating.

So what can we do? At the risk of sounding glib, I think we perhaps need to learn to accept the uncertainty of it all. To borrow the words of Leinster coach Stuart Lancaster, ‘feel comfortable in the chaos’.

When the world is throwing us into the extremes of emotion, we need to stay in the middle. We need to strive for regulation of ourselves and our children. We have to tolerate the uncertainty of this concoction of hope and despair and try to ‘ride it out’.

Smaller time frames

As parents who are struggling with our own concept of time, we are being looked to by our children who are seeking certainty, reassurance and guarantees.

‘Dad, will Covid be gone for my birthday?’. It’s difficult when we have nothing but the unsatisfactory response of ‘I don’t know, love’. But what we can do is to focus on what we do know.

We know that this new abnormal is incredibly difficult, and for the cynics will say, ‘what’s so hard about it, all you are being asked to do is ‘stay at home and watch Netflix’, I would remind them that solitary confinement is a form of punishment and torture. The removal of social stimulus and distraction and enforced loneliness can be experienced as persecutory.

Anxiety is the fear of the unknown, which is why we get anxious about exams, job interviews, and driving tests, because the outcome is unknown. Covid-19 has brought with it the greatest collective unknown that has existed in living memory.

When we are anxious, a finite exposure to the stimulus makes it survivable — think of the Bush Tucker Trials in I’m a Celebrity Get me Out of Here. The contestants are reassured by people saying ‘only one minute left, you can do this’. (In the current climate, the ‘one-minute countdown’ is still unknown which in turn can raise our anxieties.)

As parents, we can use similar technique with children, by focusing on smaller time frames. Maybe not getting concerned with whether the play barn will be open in time for their birthday in May, but rather that in 20 minutes, we will be able to take a break from home-schooling and you can go outside and play.

Furthermore, when we are anxious we tend to ‘over-estimate the challenge and underestimate our own ability’ and so what we need to do is put the challenge into perspective and reassure ourselves of our own ability. That’s also what we need to be conveying to our children.

We need to acknowledge and validate their sadness and agree that it's lousy. But then move on, reminding ourselves of the transitionary nature of this, and get them to think about what we will do when normal service resumes.

Loving push

The worry is that children are becoming fatalistic about their future which is causing a sense of hopelessness to creep in. Hopelessness which may lead to bitterness, resentment and fatigue.

Let’s acknowledge the pain without colluding with the hopelessness. The parenting role is to provide the ‘loving push’ which involves being supportive alongside being directive, being hopeful without being untruthful.

We know that normal functioning is not possible while we’re socially isolating, therefore normative expectations are unrealistic. We also know that no global crisis has ever lasted forever, and this too will pass.

We know that there are things that we can do to make sure it stays that way. We know that we love each other and we are loved and that will never change. And we know that no matter what happens we will get through this.

In time, we will be out the other side of this. How long will that be? I hear you say, and my answer to that would be ‘soon’.