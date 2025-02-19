My Wedding Day with Jenny Dixon: 'I won’t name names, but everyone was up for dancing all night'

We got married on July 27, 2019 in my local church, Corpus Christi in Drumcondra, which is where I’d made my communion and my confirmation. Afterwards, we all headed down to Powerscourt in Wicklow.

We had got engaged in the August of the year before, and I had a little personal goal to do it all within a year. We were both keen on having a summer wedding, first of all because Tom was a politician in the Dáil and freer in the summer, but also because of the nice weather.