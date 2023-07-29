Wedding of the Week: Mojitos await newlyweds outside Kerry church

This mother-of-the-bride came up with a zesty, fun and efficient idea for getting the party started — she booked a cocktail truck to park up outside the church.

And the minty-fresh mojitos were a sure-fire hit with on Laura Forde and Darren Carroll and their guests as they emerged from the Prince of Peace Church in the Fossa parish, near Killarney, Co Kerry.

Laura Forde and Darren Carroll. Pictures: Micheál O’Sullivan Photography.

“My mum Bridie arranged a cocktail truck as a surprise to be waiting for us outside the church after we were married — and it served our favourite cocktail, mojito,” says Laura, “Our family and friends loved it!”

Laura, from The Lough, and Darren, from Lispole, Co Kerry, were married in April, by Father Niall Geaney and held their reception in the five-star Dunloe Hotel and Gardens, Beaufort.

Together for seven years, the couple had also crossed the Cork-Kerry border to get engaged.

“We met back in October 2016, on a night out in my local pub, Flannery's on Glasheen Road, in Cork. The rest is history,” says Laura.

Five years later, Darren popped the question in the Muckross Park Hotel in Killarney on January 2, 2022, as the couple enjoyed a dip in the outdoor hot tubs, Darren having smuggled the sparkler outside in his bathrobe.

The couple say they wanted a traditional Irish wedding in a luxury venue. “The most important thing to us on the day was that we had our nearest and dearest with us to celebrate — anything after that was a bonus,” adds the bride.

Laura describes the event as “magical — like a fairy tale”. “The sun shone and there was a happy and relaxed atmosphere from the beginning,’ she says.

“We loved the banter between the Kerry and Cork guests,” adds Laura. “We had Cork and Kerry flags on every table and everyone waved them for us when we made our entrance into the dining hall. We also played the Sunday Game theme tune in the background. Darren is a huge fan of football, being from West Kerry.”

Laura Forde and Darren Carroll with their wedding party. Pictures: Micheál O’Sullivan Photography.

Micheál O’Sullivan Photography, Kerry, and LM Videography captured the big day on camera.

“I cannot speak highly enough of Micheál, he is so professional, he knew the grounds of the hotel inside out and made sure we got all the photos we wanted while still being back at reception at a reasonable time where we could mingle with guests,” says Laura.

“And LM videography made us feel so at ease.”

Laura Forde and Darren Carroll with Bridie and Martin Forde and Theresa and Michael Carroll. Pictures: Micheál O’Sullivan Photography.

Both sets of parents, Bridie and Martin Forde and Theresa and Michael Carroll helped the newlyweds lead the celebrations.

Laura’s friend Sarah Rock was her maid of honour while her friends Caragh Flannery and Laura O’Halloran and her cousin Caitlin Wall were her bridesmaids.

Darren’s brother Damien Carroll was his best man and his brothers Christopher Carroll was a groomsman while Laura’s brother David Forde was a groomsman along with a friend Colm Galvin and Maya Pankhania Smith was the flowergirl.

A surprise for the couple arrived when the wedding band, Sparkle, played their favourite song, Zombie. “They gave us confetti to pop into the crowd, we loved it. It was just so much fun. What was even more special was they had not known it was our special song and it was coincidental they played it at all,” adds Laura.

Laura looked elegant in an Orchidee gown by the Modeca label, which she sourced in Memories Bridal Boutique, Cork. “The alterations were by Urata Designs, Ballincollig, Cork,” she adds.

Annette O’Brien, makeup artist, and hairstylist Tricia O’Sullivan, ensured the bridal team was camera-ready.

The groom and his party were dapper in suits by Morley’s, Cork.

Alan Brady of Blooms, Killarney, created the floral arrangements and the couple add they “adored” the vintage wedding car they hired from Horan's Wedding Cars.

“For us, that moment when we were married and were sipping champagne in the back of the car with the rooftop down en route to the hotel will be one we will cherish forever. It went in the blink of an eye,” adds Laura.

“My mum hired the cocktail truck from Helen from Pristine Vintage Car hire and Helen was also amazing to deal with.” The newlyweds enjoyed a minimoon in the five-star Secrets resort in Puerto Calero, Lanzarote, and will honeymoon in Santorini in September.

They live in Lehenaghmore, Co Cork.

