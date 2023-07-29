Kehli: 'I didn't have anything on my CAO form, nothing - I was putting everything into this'

I grew up Ballinteer in Dublin. From an early age, I was always singing, dancing, and acting. Since I was four, I was in the Miss Ali Stage School. I remember doing The Wizard of Oz, I was one of the lollipop kids.

My parents had an old JVC camcorder. There are videos of me when we were on holiday doing karaoke. People always used to say I had such a big voice for a little body.

When I was 16, I had to leave stage school. I didn’t know what to do with myself. I wanted to do music but I didn’t know I could do it as a job.

I was definitely born to be the person I am now. I’ve always been certain in myself, but not in a cocky way.

Growing up was my greatest challenge. When I look back at the past few years, I realise how much I struggled coming out of school. I was really scared about the future.

I didn’t go to college. I just pursued music straightaway. The people I was friends with in school are not my friends now and I think that’s a blessing. Back then, they were like: “Don’t bother doing the music thing. You’re not going to go anywhere with it.”

It got under my skin — but I’m surrounded by my family and they’re constantly coming to my shows being like: “As long as you want to do it and you’re determined and willing to put the work in, what’s the point in listening to other people because it’s not their future?”

I’ve had a hard time recently on social media in the sense that comparison is the killer of everything. I know everyone’s on their own different journey, even more so as an artist.

There comes a point though where you’re like, “when is it going to be my turn?” I’ve had that constant battle over the last few years, but I think I’ve come to terms with it.

I’m 23 on July 31. My proudest achievement is the first single that I released. That was a big moment for me because it was the next step towards me realising that I need to be comfortable in myself and just keep pushing.

If I didn’t have to use my phone for social media, I honestly would go off the face of the planet. I just block [the negativity] out.

My boyfriend is so supportive. I’m a big worrier about my future and he calms me down.

There’s me already panicking; I didn’t have anything on my CAO form, nothing. I was putting everything into [music].

Kehli: "The people I was friends with in school are not my friends now and I think that’s a blessing." Pic: Wolf James

I know how it feels not to be listened to and I would let someone talk to me for hours and try to give the best help that I can.

My best friend Aliah is the person I turn to most. She had a bad time in school too. We are so grateful to have found each other.

The life lesson I would pass on is that it’s good to look out for other people but you have to be there for yourself.

I recently rejoined Rosemount local football team. I’d genuinely let slip things that I really enjoyed, that made me happy. It sounds like the smallest thing but it’s honestly helped me so much.

Getting my car was such a huge personal goal — being able to have that safe space for myself.

I used to be really bad about dwelling constantly on the past. I was always thinking about what I did wrong or how I could have done things differently. There’s no point.

I’m trying to live in the present. Time goes by so fast. It’s a battle every day, but I’ve gotten better at noticing when I go into a hole.

If people were to say I was a nice and welcoming person, I’d be so happy about that.

I try to be as sustainable as possible. I love wearing vintage stuff and keeping clothes — things my mum loved and doesn’t wear anymore — to make them into crop tops or upcycle the fabric.

I’d like to think my greatest skill is singing. I have a deep-ish voice, it’s quite soulful. I can hit some big notes.

The future scares me, but it’s exciting as well. My mum and dad always say: “If it’s not meant to happen, don’t let it ruin your life and say that you’ve wasted it.” I just need to be more chill about it.

If I took a different fork in the road, I’d definitely have done something in sports. I’d love to be a professional footballer.