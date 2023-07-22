Céilís, letters home, and a cheeky coven: Summer memories from the Gaeltacht

Tar liom anois, síos memory lane. It’s the summer of 1994. Marty Pellow is making girls wet, wet, wet, crooning about his fingers and his toes.

Anyone who breaks into a trot gets encouraged to Run, Forrest, Run!

One can smoke with brazen abandon indoors, Quinnsworth dazzles us with a DIY pizza station, our first-ever female president is in office, and I am two years away from my first email address.

I’ve just turned 17, finishing fifth year in school with a fair bit of messing.

My grandaunt, who’s a headmistress in Kerry, says she’ll pony up the dough for me to go to Irish college to improve my cúpla focal for the impending Leaving Cert.

Go raibh maith agat, Aintín, says I, stepping out a passable haon, dó, trí jig, angling for a bit of spending money.

It’s not like I have anything else on that summer.

I have no proper job, although, I had been crowned Miss Budweiser the month before, which looking back was a bit problematic, not least because I was two years underage and drinking Ritz.

These are simpler times; the only phone in our house is in the hall so everyone listens in on my scintillating conversations whether they want to or not; if I fancy taking a photo, I have to buy a disposable camera and then wait a week to ten days to get the pictures developed, only to squint at blurry images of my mam’s thumb.

I’ve never been on a plane, pre-Leaving Cert trips to Ibiza are but a twinkle in the eyes of Celtic Tiger teens to be. Our eyelashes and nails are our own, and we don’t know what a serum is.

Dingle is about as exotic as it is going to get for this Cork city slicker.

We don’t have a car (I know this is beginning to sound like a Monty Python sketch but bear with me) so my trusty bike is lobbed onto a train and an uncle is recruited to land me in the right spot in Kerry.

An Mhuiríoch, my home for the next three weeks, a whitewash house on a farm, with an actual bean an tí.

I arrive early, a solo in the midst of tight groups, but as soon as a gaggle of girls from North Cork pile into the bedroom where I’d claimed the top bunk, I know I’m going to be alright.

Along with a cool chick from Kenmare who arrives the next day, we make a cheeky coven.

They are my age, a bit cracked, and I bond with them in a way you only can when you go from being complete strangers to spending every waking and sleeping hour together.

We become pen pals after, and we visit In Real Life. My sister and I end up going to the grads in Kanturk a few months later, me with one of the cailín’s cousin, my sister with her brother.

The girls are great — we ride our bikes to the shop every evening, share our biscuit stash from home, talk loudly as Gaeilge whenever there’s a múinteoir around, reverting back to the foreign tongue when they are out of earshot.

But the boys, the talent, the Action Jacksons, the rations-of-passion material — a massive disappointment. The buachaillí are all aged 15 and under. To us 17-year-olds, they might as well have been in Naíonáin Bheaga.

That first weekend, they ask us to play Spin the Bottle and they throw some serious shapes after the céilí, but I’m all like, “ehh, if I was at home, I’d be in Freakscene in Sir Henry’s, knocking back tequilas, trying to score with a bouncer, it’s a hard no”.

Tá brón orm, ni raibh aon smoochies againn.

Hushed rumours of boys aged 17 and over in Baile an Fheirtéaraigh fizz along with the cola jellies on our daily visit to the siopa.

I write letters home twice a week, one version to my grandparents and another to my sister, telling tales of the endless walks to the beach, the ping pong championships, the time I fell off my bike ripping my Levi 501s (the horror!) regaling my sister with tales about the eejit from Macroom who got sent home because he was caught trying to sell condoms. (Don’t ask me who the buyers were, maybe the young fellas thought they were water balloons?)

Did my Irish improve? Níl mé cinnte but I did learn “ Tháinig mo shlabhra as mo rothar”. It was my excuse every time I was late for class.

It feels like I’m away from Cork forever. Besides the letters back, I don’t talk with anyone from home.

Other families visit at weekends, but remember the no-car scenario? It gives me time to miss them, in the best way. I feel different coming home, purer perhaps from three weeks abstaining from alcohol and boy saliva.

I’ll remember that summer as one of the best I ever had.

Back to the future and the year 2023, my eldest son, age 14, arrives home from his stint at Irish college this very morning. It feels like he’s been gone for months.

“I can’t remember his face,” his younger brother confides.

We all miss him, like a front tooth, our family had a gap.

He tells us all about long daily walks to the beach, the messing at the siopa, sharing stashes of Taytos in the bunk beds, making new friends — he’s staying in touch with them on Snapchat.

Gangs of girls and boys, all his age.

“Did you learn any Irish?” I ask.

“We only spoke Irish when there was a teacher around,” he scoffs.

I get no information about saliva swaps or Spin the Bottle or carry-on at céilís. Or, thankfully, of prophylactic dealers. Sometimes, as the old saying goes, is binn béal ina thost.

