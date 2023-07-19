Barbie brunch, roller disco and more: The best Barbie-themed events in Cork and Dublin

After much excitement and anticipation, the Barbie movie is finally coming to Irish cinema screens this weekend.

If you’re hoping to mark the occasion with a Barbie-themed brunch, costume competition, or a fun-filled screening, there is no shortage of events in Cork and Dublin.

So, pack your best pink outfit and get ready to party like Barbie.

The Cork Drag Rec Room screening

Reel Cinema Blackpool, Cork

The Cork Drag Rec Room is hosting a private premiere screening of the Barbie movie on Friday, July 21 at the Reel Cinema in Blackpool. Along with seeing the movie of the summer, you can enjoy some spectacular Drag performers who will, of course, be dressed for the occasion. Tickets cost €10 and there are a limited number available.

To find out more, see @cork_drag_rec_room

Barbie Roller Disco

Marina Market, Cork

In celebration of all things Barbie, the Marina Market will host a special Barbie Roller Disco event on Saturday, July 22. Bring your skates and enjoy an afternoon of fun at one of Barbie’s favourite past times. There will be two free events held throughout the day — at 1pm and 3pm.

You can book tickets on eventbrite.ie now.

The Friary X Barbie

The Friary, Cork

If you’ve been waiting for your chance to dress up like Barbie or Ken, then the Friary has the event for you. On Tuesday, July 25 the Shandon Street venue will have a Barbie-themed costume competition where cinema tickets will be up for grabs. Kicking off at 6pm, the event will also have a screening of the Barbie movie so you can sit back, relax and enjoy it with a beer and some pizza.

Barbie Brunch

Opium, Dublin

While the first day of Barbie Brunch at Opium is sold out, some tickets are still available for Sunday, July 23. With plenty of pink as well as themed cocktails and girly pop, this brunch sounds like a blast. There will also be Drag entertainment, trivia and prizes for the best dressed — so start planning your best Barbie look. Tickets are €26 and include brunch, entertainment, a pink gin and tonic on arrival, Gordon’s Barbie-themed cocktails and more.

Pink Party

The Workman’s Club, Dublin

To commemorate the Barbie movie, the Workman’s Club in Dublin is hosting a Pink Party on Friday, July 28. With the theme of ‘Life in Plastic, it’s Fantastic,’ the event promises the ultimate Barbie mega mix, including our favourite hits from the new movie. You can also expect throwback tracks from Nicki Minaj, One Direction and High School Musical.