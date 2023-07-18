Barbie on a budget: Zara, Penneys, Boohoo and more launch movie tie-in collections 

From stand-out pink dresses to denim jumpsuits and loungewear — there are plenty of options to add a bit of Barbie to your wardrobe
Penneys, Zara, H&M and Boohoo are just some of the brands who have launched Barbie collections.

Tue, 18 Jul, 2023 - 11:25
Maeve Lee

Barbie fever has well and truly hit. Whether you're planning to dress up for a girly night at the cinema, or simply want to take inspiration from the most-talked-about movie of the summer — we have you sorted.

Penneys, Zara, H&M and Boohoo are among the fashion brands jumping on the Barbie bandwagon with denim jumpsuits, sequins, and of course, lots of pink.

Penneys

The new collection at Penneys inspired by the Barbie movie is available now and features prints and patterns that encourage you to channel your best Barbiecore look.

You can find pieces across all departments including womenswear, accessories, nightwear, menswear, home and beauty. It even includes the iconic Venice Beach Barbie swimwear and Ken shorts outfits from the viral Venice Beach Scene in the movie. 

The collection is available in Penneys’ 37 locations in Ireland now.

 

H&M

H&M has pops of pink in womenswear, kidswear and accessories. From retro Barbie pyjamas to loungewear and satin dresses, there is plenty to choose from for Barbie fans.

If you're not quite up for a full-on Barbie look, the matching pyjama cami top and shorts (€19.99) or a printed nightdress (€16.99) are perfect for bedtime or lounging around your Barbie Dreamhouse. Shop in-store and online now.

Zara

Spanish fashion brand Zara has pulled out all the stops for its Barbie collection, taking inspiration from Barbie and Ken's cowboy looks and of course, some iconic pink dresses. With the versatility of the capsule collection, Barbie fans can play into the nostalgia of the characters with pieces that can easily be added to their existing wardrobe.

Add the reversible satin bomber (€99.95) to revamp any look or go Western with the denim halterneck jumpsuit (€49.95). The collection's checkered strapless dress (€59.95) is a great addition to your summer wardrobe while the black Mattell jumpsuit (€49.95) is an option for anyone looking to stray away from the typical hot pink looks.

The full range is available online now and in selected stores.

Boohoo

Boohoo X Barbie combines Barbiecore with Y2K to create one very cool — and very pink — incredible collection. 

The collection from Boohoo includes 39 styles inclusive of accessories, with ready-to-wear garments, priced from €8-€75. All items will be available to shop on boohoo.com.

