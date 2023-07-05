Richard Hogan: Schadenfraude and the people at the heart of the RTÉ scandal

Schadenfreude. It’s a German word, which literally translates as damage joy.

It refers to the happiness one derives from watching another’s misfortune or fall from grace - and it’s a word reverberating around my mind of late.

I have been in the Philippines working with my charity for the last two weeks, but I have been following closely, Wi-Fi permitting, the unfolding scandal enveloping RTÉ.

Not even when the banks plunged us all into a catastrophic downturn after careless trading and negligent governance practices, was there such a spotlight on so few.

I heard one commentator, this week, suggest, 'If the banks did this, heads would roll'. Really? The outrage machine is in full operational mode.

I have oscillated about writing this article. I’m a family therapist, but I’m also a journalist. I have been inside the rough beast of the media belly for over 7 years, now. So, I kind-of have an idea of how it works.

I have been trying to pick apart the information as it is being presented to the public. That’s another issue.

It’s like traversing a dense Philippine jungle. The manner in which our state broadcaster is giving us information is breeding anger and disquiet. Things are rapidly evolving, changing minute by minute.

RTÉ seems to be betraying the fundamentals of journalism, the old ‘who, what, where, why, and when’ are not so forthcoming from an organisation whose sole purpose is to communicate to the nation.

And it is certainly not helping those at the centre of this controversy.

Richard Collins, RTÉ Chief Financial Officer, arriving for a Public Accounts Committee meeting on matters relating to the appropriation of public monies to RTÉ at Leinster House on Kildare Street, Dublin. Pic: Gareth Chaney/Collins Photos

CLANDESTINE INNER CIRCLES

So, I oscillated because I thought whatever I write, will probably be outdated and out of tune with what is happening by the time it goes to print.

I also saw the abuse any alternative voice to the public pillorying of Ryan Tubridy received.

Any utterance of sympathy for the man garners incredible hatred and abuse online; to sympathise with him somehow casts you as complicit with secrecy, corruption and pay inequity.

Sympathy, Jesus, who wouldn’t feel sympathy for Ryan Tubridy?

Guilty or not, the man has been hung, drawn, and quartered by a public jury.

RTÉ needs to move quickly and give us all the facts, and stop this drip feed of information, so it can start the slow process of re-building public confidence in their national broadcaster.

The performance of board members at the Oireachtas hearings has left a very bad taste in the public palate.

The CFO of RTÉ not knowing his salary would be laughable if it wasn’t so serious. The arrogance was astounding, but probably a root cause of unilateral pay deals.

I am trained as a systems consultant, and I have worked in organisations. Nothing erodes morale or goodwill more than secrecy, and clandestine inner circles. It is the wormwood of collegiality.

When people work in environments that are not transparent and they are outside the inner circle, it changes the neurochemistry in the brain.

They become less authentic, and it causes huge suffering. And I think that’s why the reaction from Ryan’s colleagues in RTÉ has been so strong.

Not only were they not offered a seat at the banquet table, but they were also being lied to about what was happening at that very banquet. That is a sign of very weak management and the seeds of resentment and burnout.

Richard Hogan. Pic: Moya Nolan

A WEEK IS A LONG TIME

I think we are all surprised by the lack of standards and principles at the core of an organisation that holds people so accountable for behaviours and practices.

That hypocrisy has significantly damaged the reputation of RTÉ.

The old slap on the back, wink of the eye, and corporate box tickets for clients, not so shocking.

But that public funding could be used so secretly and with little regard for the people who pay their wages and with such little thought for the consequences and fallout if those behaviours were ever dragged into the cold light of day, now that either smacks of naivety or sheer arrogance.

And by the performance of some board members this week, it seems to be the latter. That our state broadcaster would withhold information from the Oireachtas, or even mislead it, that was surprising, and rightly provoked the wrath of the public.

Ryan has learned a hard lesson; a week is a long time in the public eye, one minute you’re receiving best wishes from Paul McCartney, and the next, you’re an Enoch Burke meme outside RTÉ.

And I can’t help wondering about the toll this is taking on Ryan, and departing RTÉ director-general Dee Forbes.

The rabid mad dog of public opinion has so brutally turned on them, and believe me, the last Taoiseach you’d want to have in power for such a crisis is this current one.

When Kevin Myers was on the altar awaiting his public evisceration, just at the moment he might be saved, Leo stood in front of his Roman mob, ever the astute politician, saw the crowd was in no mood for leniency, and gave the thumbs down to rapturous applause.

The crowd, apparently, must be obeyed.

Ryan Tubridy, pictured on the series finale of The Late Late Show - and his last episode at the show's helm. Pic: Andres Poveda

POOR JUDGEMENT AND ACCOUNTABILITY

Whether Ryan Tubridy is a man more sinned against than sinning remains to be seen.

The reputational damage and personal catastrophe he has experienced are unknowable to any of us and only known to himself and his family. And that’s also who I feel incredibly sorry for during all of this.

What must his mother be thinking? Imagine the worry she has for her son. How are his daughters holding up? Nobody stops to think about Dee Forbes the person, and Ryan Tubridy the father.

It’s just a great juicy story. Ryan exercised poor judgement and didn’t take his responsibility to his audience into account when he didn’t correct the figures published - that is something Ryan will have to grapple with for many years to come, but is that more newsworthy than 209 migrants dying in their desperate bid to find a peaceful life free from war and terror?

I pay my license fee and I would like that money to be spent carefully, and in a transparent way.

I have been interviewed by RTÉ many times and I am always so impressed by the level of research and diligence that goes into any interview.

There are really incredible people working in RTÉ today that are hurting. I feel huge sympathy for them. This scandal has tainted all of their hard work and commitment to accuracy and sound journalism.

RTÉ will survive this, it is bigger than any one person or any one scandal. I think that’s what the board forgot, RTÉ is ours. It belongs to all of us.

The RTÉ logo: anger among the state broadcaster's employees has yet to dissipate

UNDERSTANDABLE ANGER

Maybe out of this will come a narrowing of the pay gap between producers and the stars whose names straddle the programme.

Producers and researchers who work endless hours behind the scenes need to be better remunerated for their work.

We should all be able to work in a more equitable and transparent environment.

The anger expressed by staff in RTÉ is absolutely understandable, amid the cost of living crisis; pay cuts and furloughing of staff were presented as necessary cuts to allow the organisation to exist.

Only to find out that their colleague had not been asked to take any cut whatsoever.

That disingenuousness has cost morale to plummet significantly and positioned Tubridy as some sort of Bruce Ismay-type character.

Whether he can return from this scandal, is not for me to say. Yet, many are weighing in and firmly pointing their perfectly pure thumbs to the ground.

But if you are the type of character to revel in someone’s misfortune, you are only ensuring your own misery in the future. Schadenfreude has a funny way of biting you in the ass.