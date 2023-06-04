'Officially official forever': A look at Joey Carbery and Robyn Flanagan's Marbella wedding

Newlyweds Joey Carbery and Robyn Flanagan have shared photos from their stunning sun-soaked Marbella wedding.

The Munster outhalf and his new wife spent the weekend surrounded by family and friends as they celebrated this new chapter of their love story.

The couple got married last month in a civil ceremony at Dublin City Hall.

Carbery captioned pictures of the day "step one complete" and this weekend saw step two in full swing.

Sharing photos of the ceremony, Flanagan said it was "the greatest day of my life". Picture: Instagram @robynflanagan1

Sharing photos of the ceremony, Flanagan said it was "the greatest day of my life".

In a snap of her kissing her husband, Flanagan wrote "officially official forever".

The fashion-forward bride wore a custom gown by The 2nd Skin Co. which featured a train and a statement bow.

Carbery posted just one image of the day - walking with his wife through picturesque gardens - with the simple caption "best day of my life".

In a snap of her kissing her husband, Flanagan wrote "officially official forever". Picture: Instagram @robynflanagan1

The couple were joined by several of Carbery's teammates including Peter O'Mahony, Tadhg Beirne, Jack O'Donoghue, Rory Scannell, Conor Oliver, David Kilcoyne, Craig Casey and Jeremy Loughman.

The ceremony was followed by an outdoor meal under a canopy of fairy lights with a live band providing the entertainment.

The celebrations went long into the night and a photo shared by Harriett Beirne showed Craig Casey getting into the party spirit by doing a guest DJ spot.

Day two of the weekend wedding was held at beachside restaurant La Milla where the bride donned a strapless gold dress paired with white earrings and flat sandals.

The happy couple have been dating for over six years and moved in together in August 2021.

Two months later, Carbery proposed while on a romantic stroll through Central Park in New York.

With the Carbery nuptials barely over, Peter O'Mahony is already looking ahead to the next Munster marriage, writing "gathering ourselves now for the Murray's".