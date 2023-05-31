Charlie Bird can no longer reply to letters of support as 'crying episodes' worsen

Charlie Bird apologised to members of the public who have been supporting him, stating that his current condition means that he can no longer respond to the “lovely” letters and cards he receives.

The former RTÉ journalist was diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease (MND) in 2021 and has been sharing health updates with his followers on Twitter.

In a recent tweet, Bird said that he can no longer respond to the messages of support he receives personally.

“I want to apologise to people who have supported me. I am still getting lovely letters and cards, but with my health situation, I can no longer respond personally,” he explained.

The 73-year-old also said that his “crying episodes” in public are getting worse. This, he said, is a symptom of his diagnosis.

Bird has previously used Twitter to thank strangers who have helped him in public during similar episodes.

Also my crying episodes in public are getting worse. This uncontrolled crying is a symptom of my motor neurone. Xxx — Charlie Bird (@charliebird49) May 30, 2023

Last week, he suffered what he described as "another bad fall" but thankfully did not break any bones.

Earlier this month, the broadcaster ticked off an item on his bucket list by meeting Bruce Springsteen while he was performing at the RDS in Dublin.

The US star even dedicated his song 'Land Of Hope and Dreams' to Bird. After the concert, he was brought backstage to meet ‘the Boss’.

It came after the veteran journalist was taken to Accident and Emergency in St Michael's Hospital in Dún Laoghaire after falling while out walking.

Bird previously said that meeting the singer was the last item on his bucket list.