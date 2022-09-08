Charlie Bird thanks kind strangers who helped him during ‘awful crying moment’ 

The former RTÉ news correspondent said he was experiencing one of his “awful crying moments” which come with motor neurone disease
Charlie Bird thanks kind strangers who helped him during ‘awful crying moment’ 

The former journalist and RTÉ broadcaster has been updating his Twitter followers since he shared his diagnosis. Picture: Maxwells Dublin

Thu, 08 Sep, 2022 - 09:26
Maeve Lee

Charlie Bird has thanked two kind strangers who came to his aid while he was experiencing an ‘awful crying moment’ in a supermarket this week as he continues his journey with motor neurone disease.

The former journalist and RTÉ broadcaster has been updating his Twitter followers since he shared his diagnosis last year.

In a recent tweet, which he said was “difficult” to send, the 72-year-old thanked two ladies who comforted him in Dunnes Stores on Wednesday afternoon.

The former RTÉ news correspondent said he was experiencing one of his “awful crying moments” which come with motor neurone disease (MND).

“This is a difficult tweet for me to send, but I want to thank the two ladies who comforted me in Dunnes Stores in Cornelscourt this afternoon,” he said.

“I was having one of my awful crying moments, which is a symptom of my MND. The hand of friendship helped me so much.” 

In the comments, followers rushed to show their support and shared words of encouragement with Bird.

In recent weeks, Bird shared that he has been struggling as he prepares to mark his 73rd birthday, which he will celebrate on September 9. It is a milestone he never thought he would see, he admitted.

“I am really struggling at present and emotionally. This time last year I didn’t think I would make my 73rd birthday but just over a week to go I will,” he said.

“Roll on Christmas and Brucie thanks everyone the love is amazing," he added.

Read More

Charlie Bird 'really stuggling' as he prepares for major milestone 

More in this section

'I've never had so many people stop me': Jake Carter on his influencer dog Lenny 'I've never had so many people stop me': Jake Carter on his influencer dog Lenny
Italy Venice Film Festival 2022 Don't Worry Darling Photo Call Did Harry Styles really spit at Chris Pine at the Don’t Worry Darling premiere?
The 39th Annual CMA Awards - Garth Brooks Performs in Times Square He's here... Garth Brooks lands in Dublin ahead of Croker stint 
Person: Charlie Bird
<p>Harry Styles jokes he ‘went to Venice to spit on Chris Pine’ at US tour show (Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)</p>

Harry Styles jokes he ‘went to Venice to spit on Chris Pine’ at US tour show

READ NOW

Latest

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices