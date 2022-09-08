Charlie Bird thanks kind strangers who helped him during ‘awful crying moment’ 

Charlie Bird has thanked two kind strangers who came to his aid while he was experiencing an ‘awful crying moment’ in a supermarket this week as he continues his journey with motor neurone disease.

The former journalist and RTÉ broadcaster has been updating his Twitter followers since he shared his diagnosis last year.

In a recent tweet, which he said was “difficult” to send, the 72-year-old thanked two ladies who comforted him in Dunnes Stores on Wednesday afternoon.

The former RTÉ news correspondent said he was experiencing one of his “awful crying moments” which come with motor neurone disease (MND).

“This is a difficult tweet for me to send, but I want to thank the two ladies who comforted me in Dunnes Stores in Cornelscourt this afternoon,” he said.

“I was having one of my awful crying moments, which is a symptom of my MND. The hand of friendship helped me so much.”

In the comments, followers rushed to show their support and shared words of encouragement with Bird.

Thanks. — Charlie Bird (@charliebird49) September 7, 2022

In recent weeks, Bird shared that he has been struggling as he prepares to mark his 73rd birthday, which he will celebrate on September 9. It is a milestone he never thought he would see, he admitted.

“I am really struggling at present and emotionally. This time last year I didn’t think I would make my 73rd birthday but just over a week to go I will,” he said.

“Roll on Christmas and Brucie thanks everyone the love is amazing," he added.