Watch: Russell Crowe shares special tribute to Ryan Tubridy after his final Late Late Show

Actor Russell Crowe paid a special tribute to his “mate” Ryan Tubridy during a gig in Melbourne after the Dubliner bid farewell to the Late Late Show after 14 years.

In a video posted online, Crowe wished the 50-year-old well after his final Friday night as host of the RTÉ show and dedicated a song to him to mark the occasion.

“My man Ryan Tubridy has stepped down from the @RTÉLateLateShow after 15 years. An Irish institution, his contribution has been enormous,” he said.

“All the best for the adventures ahead Ryan. Here’s our tribute to you, live from The Espy in Melbourne.”

Tubridy hosted his final Late Late Show on Friday night which included video messages from Bono and the Edge who gifted the presenter with a red Vespa.

In his video, which was posted online on Monday, Crowe shared a personal message to Tubridy before asking the crowd at his gig at The Espy in Melbourne to wish his friend the best of luck.

“Every single time I’ve come on your show, I’ve really enjoyed it. I’ve loved the vibe of your television show and I love what you’ve done and I’m really proud of what you’ve achieved,” he said in the video.

Crowe added that he and Tubridy are now “mates” and have played tennis and even had “the odd drink or two”.

A loud “good luck Ryan” from the crowd before Crowe started to sing on stage.

Crowe has appeared on the Late Late Show on a number of occasions. During one appearance in 2015, the New Zealand native gave us one of the stand-out moments of the Tubridy Late Late era.

After his chat with Tubs, Crowe got ready to sing but — he wasn’t too impressed with the audience’s clapping.

“If you’re going to clap, clap in time,” he said. “If you can’t clap in time just shut up.”

Tubridy’s final show came two days before his 50th birthday.