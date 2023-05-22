Ryan Tubridy says Late Late will be 'in really safe hands' with Patrick Kielty

Ryan Tubridy has said that he is “really happy” to see Patrick Kielty become the next host of the Late Late Show, wishing his successor the best of luck in the role.

Following the news over the weekend that the Co Down native will replace him on the chat show, Tubridy took a moment to speak about Kielty on his RTÉ Radio One show on Monday morning.

"I want to mention Patrick Kielty because he's going to be the new presenter of the Late Late Show. I'm really, really happy about this choice,” he said.

“I have to say. I've said it before — I think I said it off air that I was very supportive of the suggestion that he might take over the show. I just think he has, what they say in the business, the chops.”

The 49-year-old, who celebrates his 50th birthday next week, explained how Kielty can cover both the heavy topics and the lighter stories too.

“He can cover the heavy side of things and he’s got a background that will inform that. He will also obviously do the lighter end of things with great skill because he's a comedian, he's a funny guy. He’s also, anytime I’ve met him, a real lovely fella.

"I really want to wish him the very best of luck. I think he'll do a great Toy Show as well. He'll be well able for it as a dad to young kids, with a great smart sense of humour. He'll be all over it.

“I think the show is going to be in really safe hands.”

The Dubliner finished by wishing Kielty the best of luck once again and said that it was a “great decision all round”.

As Tubridy prepares for his final Late Late Show on Friday night, the broadcaster said it will be a “peculiar” week for him as he gets ready to bid farewell after 14 years. Before wrapping up, he will visit President Michael D Higgins at Áras an Uachtaráin on Thursday for their final interview.

“Our 14 years have been pretty much paralleled — obviously his in a much more important, lofty way and me in my own small way, in TV land,” Tubridy said of Higgins.

“He’s always been very generous with his time, and I appreciate the invitation.”

Ryan Tubridy will host his final Late Late Show on Friday, May 26.