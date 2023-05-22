Ryan Tubridy says Late Late will be 'in really safe hands' with Patrick Kielty

Following the announcement over the weekend, Tubridy took a moment to speak about his successor and wish him well
Ryan Tubridy says Late Late will be 'in really safe hands' with Patrick Kielty

Patrick Kielty is the next host of the Late Late Show.

Mon, 22 May, 2023 - 11:40
Maeve Lee

Ryan Tubridy has said that he is “really happy” to see Patrick Kielty become the next host of the Late Late Show, wishing his successor the best of luck in the role.

Following the news over the weekend that the Co Down native will replace him on the chat show, Tubridy took a moment to speak about Kielty on his RTÉ Radio One show on Monday morning.

"I want to mention Patrick Kielty because he's going to be the new presenter of the Late Late Show. I'm really, really happy about this choice,” he said.

“I have to say. I've said it before — I think I said it off air that I was very supportive of the suggestion that he might take over the show. I just think he has, what they say in the business, the chops.” 

The 49-year-old, who celebrates his 50th birthday next week, explained how Kielty can cover both the heavy topics and the lighter stories too.

“He can cover the heavy side of things and he’s got a background that will inform that. He will also obviously do the lighter end of things with great skill because he's a comedian, he's a funny guy. He’s also, anytime I’ve met him, a real lovely fella.

"I really want to wish him the very best of luck. I think he'll do a great Toy Show as well. He'll be well able for it as a dad to young kids, with a great smart sense of humour. He'll be all over it.

“I think the show is going to be in really safe hands.” 

The Dubliner finished by wishing Kielty the best of luck once again and said that it was a “great decision all round”.

As Tubridy prepares for his final Late Late Show on Friday night, the broadcaster said it will be a “peculiar” week for him as he gets ready to bid farewell after 14 years. Before wrapping up, he will visit President Michael D Higgins at Áras an Uachtaráin on Thursday for their final interview.

“Our 14 years have been pretty much paralleled — obviously his in a much more important, lofty way and me in my own small way, in TV land,” Tubridy said of Higgins.

“He’s always been very generous with his time, and I appreciate the invitation.” 

Ryan Tubridy will host his final Late Late Show on Friday, May 26.

Read More

Who is the new Late Late Show host Patrick Kielty? Here’s everything we know 

More in this section

Dancing On Ice 2023 How Phillip Schofield went from children’s TV star to ousted This Morning host
Limerick influencer Louise Cooney announces she is expecting her first child Limerick influencer Louise Cooney announces she is expecting her first child
Made in Chelsea Press Junket - London Made In Chelsea’s Jamie Laing and Sophie Habboo wed for second time in Spain
Late Late ShowPerson: Ryan TubridyPerson: Patrick Kielty
<p>On Saturday, Phillip Schofield announced he was stepping down from presenting the ITV talk show This Morning with “immediate effect” after more than 20 years on the programme</p>

Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary pay tribute to Phillip Schofield on This Morning

READ NOW

Latest

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd