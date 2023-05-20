Patrick Kielty named as new Late Late show host

Patrick Kielty will take over from Ryan Tubridy as host of the Late Late show next season.

The 52-year-old Down native is set to become the fourth presenter of the Friday night show, ahead of it's 61st season next September.

The comedian is best known for his work as host of Northern Ireland’s first comedy club The Empire Laughs Back in Belfast.

Kielty said: “I’m absolutely thrilled to be the next host of The Late Late Show. To follow in the footsteps of Gay, Pat and Ryan as the next custodian is a real honour and I can’t thank RTÉ enough for giving me the chance to be a part of the next chapter of such an iconic show.

"I’m also genuinely humbled to become part of Friday nights for so many Irish people, at home and around the world. I can’t wait to get started on one of the greatest jobs in television."

Jim Jennings, RTÉ’s Director of Content said: “Patrick Kielty is undoubtedly one of Ireland's finest comedians, a fantastic presenter with a depth of experience, and a range of talents that will bring an exciting new dynamic to the show. Patrick's personality and passion is sure to connect with audiences and I look forward to it bursting on to screens in September. We have very definite ideas for the show already in the works and we’ll be busy behind the scenes shaping the series for launch. We’ll be back in August to tell you all about it”.

