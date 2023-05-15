Ryan Tubridy reveals why he stepped down from Late Late Show after 14 years

While the country debates who will take on his role, Ryan Tubridy has opened up about his decision to leave the Late Late Show after two decades in "the glare of the limelight".

Tubridy announced his decision to step down as host of the RTÉ show in March after 14 years at the helm. His final show will air days before the broadcaster’s 50th birthday, which was one of the factors that lead to him leaving the role.

There has been a lot of speculation about the next Late Late Show host but Tubridy said he has "zero say" in who will replace him.

"If the bosses want to re-imagine the show in the likeness of someone else, I shouldn't have a say. But I will have an interest and I'm hoping they pick the right person. I was the keeper of the flame but that's coming to an end," he told the RTÉ Guide.

Asked if it is now a poisoned chalice, the 49-year-old responded: "Maybe someone is asking 'Do I need that in my life?' You become extraordinarily well-known and get stopped all the time — shopping, in the pub, going for a coffee because everyone has an opinion on what you say, what you look like and how you conduct yourself in the job. And online too."

Tubridy said his life was lived in the glare of the limelight for 20 years which was one of the reasons for his decision to step down.

"I wanted to turn that light down. I just think I had my fill of being public property at that level. Now I've always accepted the fame thing was part and parcel of the job, but then you hit an age and think: 'That was lovely but I don't want to play that game any more.’

"Last summer, the seeds were sown in my head, but it got short-circuited in the last few months."

He added that it was “a tapestry of events” that helped to lead him to where he is now.

Ryan Tubridy on the set of The Late Late Country Music Special. Picture: Andres Poveda

The father of two noted the sacrifices his family had to make for his job, which he said he will never be able to thank them enough for. His daughters, Ella and Julia were young girls when their dad took over from Pat Kenny, and are now aged 23 and 17.

“They [my family] are my be-all and end-all and it has always been family first and career second. I'm looking forward to hanging out with my daughters, who were girls when I first started this show and are now women. They are extraordinary young women and will kill me for talking about them so I will stop now.”

After 14 years in the hot seat, Tubridy is aware that the transition will be “difficult” and “strange too”.

"I've spoken with athletes who have hung up their jerseys and I'm thinking that's also now me in terms of the psychological and emotional transition from Mister Friday Night to 'Who is that guy?’. That will be interesting." When asked how he will live with being 'who is that guy?' he responded: "In peace!

“I'm hoping that my ego has been sated in terms of the attention that you get from the show. That's a big thing, to be frank with you. That buzz you get from an audience, and of being known and all that. I hope that I don't miss that because at this age, that feels pleasant as well as terribly superficial.

"I think it is time to concentrate on the love of people closer to me than the attention of those I don't know."

Toy Show and favourite guests

It's no secret that the Late Late Toy Show has a special place in the Dubliner’s heart and is perhaps his favourite part of the job. His ability to have fun with the kids and deal with the chaos that comes with working with toys and children is something not many people can do. The Toy Show may have been the thing that scared off potential hosts, he said.

Ryan Tubridy pictured performing Let It Snow with Spotlight Stage School performers during The Late Late Toy Show. Picture: Andres Poveda

"I always wanted to be a dad, even way back in my teenage years. It's the most beautiful thing in the world. I don't know what it is about kids or childhood, but we get on great. I suppose it is the big kid in me that is ever present, but then you're only as good as the kids on the show, as well as the team behind the scenes.

He added: "There was no talk of getting me to still host it. I'm out. Whoever follows me, that should be part of their deal and maybe it scared off some potential hosts."

Discussing some of his favourite guests, he said the local heroes were the “real surprises”.

“There’s Joanne O’Riordan and Catherine Corless and Vicky Phelan and Laura Brennan and so many other amazing people; some of whom have passed away even though they were so young and so vibrant and present in our lives.”

The late Vicky Phelan pictured on the RTÉ The Late Late Show speaking with Ryan Tubridy. Picture: Andres Poveda

In terms of the “glamour and the glitz”, he gave a special mention to Canadian singer, Michael Bublé.

“I like his music, sure, but there were other guests whose music I liked, and they didn’t exactly bring the fireworks,” he said.

“I also like Peter Kay; he was great fun and great craic. And I became friends with Russell Crowe and Sinead O’Connor while Bono sent a lovely message when I announced my retirement from the show.”

As he prepares to celebrate his 50th birthday, Tubridy concluded the interview by promising that “the best is yet to come”. He told the RTÉ Guide about the possibility of podcasts or documentaries that align with his other loves — books, trains, politics and history.

“There's a little newsagent up the road from where I live where I go to buy the paper and that time last March there was a man there buying his newspaper and he said, 'Why are they saying that you are retiring? Do you know what I did? I didn't retire, I rewired: I think I'll take that. I'm rewiring and not retiring.”

Ryan Tubridy’s final Late Late Show airs on Friday, May 26.