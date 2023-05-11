Roy Keane wants you to take the dog for a walk and help change 85 lives this year

Ambassador for Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind and Irish soccer legend Roy Keane has helped launch the charity's annual fundraising campaign, Guide Dog Day, happening May 26, followed by nationwide dog walks on Saturday May 27 and Sunday May 28.

Guide Dog Day walks will take place across the country, including at Douglas, Macroom, Bantry, Ballincollig and Cobh in Cork, as well as walks in Phoenix Park in Dublin, Tralee, Limerick, Waterford, and Clare.

Roy Keane with Guide Dogs Hugo, Heidi and Hope. Picture: John Allen

A national charity dedicated to helping neurodivergent people and people living with sight loss, Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind works with clients, their families and volunteers to help improve their mobility, independence and quality of life.

All services, including the Guide and Assistance Dog programmes, as well as skills trainings and outreach programmes, are offered free of charge, with 85% of funding coming from the generosity of the general public, corporate support and legacies.

Guide Dog Day will focus on people sharing their stories about the difference Guide and Assistance Dogs have made to their lives and community.

Roy Keane with Assistance Dog in Training Jordan and Community Dog in Training Iver. Pictures: John Allen

Tim O'Mahony, Chief Executive Officer of Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind says: "Guide Dog Day in 2022 enabled us to successfully match 55 Guide Dog and Assistance Dog partnerships and place 9 Community Dogs in schools and facilities around the country.

"With the training of one Guide Dog costing approximately €53,000 we need immense support on Guide Dog Day this year to achieve our target of changing the lives of 85 families through the provision of our services."

Roy Keane with Guide Dog Hugo. Picture: John Allen

The charity's Breeding Programme continues to grow, with 3 litters successfully born so far this year, and 105 puppies currently being puppy raised. These pups will be the dogs who start formal training later in 2023 and during 2024. 33 pups are currently undergoing formal training who will hopefully be successfully matched in the coming months, with 39 families on the waiting list for the Assistance Dog Programme.

For details of Guide Dog Day collections and Dog Walks locations see www.GuideDogs.ie