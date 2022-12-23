Watch: ITV release four minutes of Roy Keane World Cup punditry gold 

The Cork man was, as ever, at his brilliant best in Qatar.
TV GOLD: Former Manchester United and Republic of Ireland footballer Roy Keane. Pic: Nick Potts / POOL / AFP

Fri, 23 Dec, 2022 - 16:39
Shane Donovan

Ever since Roy Keane first graced the numerous punditry studios of the English media, he has provided viewers with instant classic one-liners, opinions and much more. 

That was no different in the ITV studios at the Qatar-based FIFA World Cup 2022. 

From arguing with ex-Liverpool man Graeme Souness to leaving Gary Neville and Ian Wright in stitches with his differing takes, and who can forget his rant about the dancing Brazilians, Keane was at his brilliant best in the desert. 

ITV Football have done us all the favour of compiling a clip of their pundit's best bits from the tournament, and it's absolute TV gold. 

You can watch the four minute clip of Keane's best bits from the World Cup below:

