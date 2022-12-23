Watch: ITV release four minutes of Roy Keane World Cup punditry gold 

Ever since Roy Keane first graced the numerous punditry studios of the English media, he has provided viewers with instant classic one-liners, opinions and much more.
That was no different in the ITV studios at the Qatar-based FIFA World Cup 2022.
From arguing with ex-Liverpool man Graeme Souness to leaving Gary Neville and Ian Wright in stitches with his differing takes, and who can forget his rant about the dancing Brazilians, Keane was at his brilliant best in the desert.
ITV Football have done us all the favour of compiling a clip of their pundit's best bits from the tournament, and it's absolute TV gold.
🔊 SOUND ON 🔊— ITV Football (@itvfootball) December 21, 2022
Time to look back at some of the best bits from Roy Keane during the #FifaWorldCup