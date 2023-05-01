Charlie Bird shares picture of injury following 'bad fall' and A&E visit

The 73-year-old ended up in A&E, but thankfully, suffered no broken bones
The 73-year-old said he will still be able to do Pieta's Darkness into Light this Saturday. Picture: Brian Lawless 

Mon, 01 May, 2023
Nicole Glennon

Charlie Bird has revealed he suffered a "bad fall" while out walking on Sunday.

The former RTÉ broadcaster, who was diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease (MND) towards the end of 2021, shared the update on Twitter today.

Bird told followers he ended up in Accident and Emergency in St Michael's Hospital in Dún Laoghaire, but thankfully suffered no broken bones. 

Complimenting the "fantastic" staff, the 73-year-old said he will still be able to do Pieta's Darkness into Light this Saturday, May 6, despite the fall.

The journalist said he will be competing the charity walk in Phoenix Park.

Bird added that despite the bloody face, he was still hoping he would "get to meet Brucie". Last week, the broadcaster revealed meeting Bruce Springsteen was the "one thing" left on his bucketlist.

The Boss has a number of sold-out shows in the RDS in Dublin this week. 

