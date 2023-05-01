Charlie Bird shares picture of injury following 'bad fall' and A&E visit

Charlie Bird has revealed he suffered a "bad fall" while out walking on Sunday.

The former RTÉ broadcaster, who was diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease (MND) towards the end of 2021, shared the update on Twitter today.

Bird told followers he ended up in Accident and Emergency in St Michael's Hospital in Dún Laoghaire, but thankfully suffered no broken bones.

Complimenting the "fantastic" staff, the 73-year-old said he will still be able to do Pieta's Darkness into Light this Saturday, May 6, despite the fall.

The journalist said he will be competing the charity walk in Phoenix Park.

Had a bad fall yesterday out walking.Ended up in AE in Michael’s Dun Laoghaire. Thankfully nothing broken. Staff were fantastic

So will be able to do Darkness into Light with my friends Pieta in the PhoenixPark. Still hoping I will get to meet Brucie even with a bloody face ! pic.twitter.com/fFOOr1JjiJ — Charlie Bird (@charliebird49) May 1, 2023

Bird added that despite the bloody face, he was still hoping he would "get to meet Brucie". Last week, the broadcaster revealed meeting Bruce Springsteen was the "one thing" left on his bucketlist.

The Boss has a number of sold-out shows in the RDS in Dublin this week.