Are you a fan of Ireland's Fittest Family? Here's how to apply for the new series of the show

RTÉ and Animo TV's weekend juggernaut Ireland's Fittest Family is set to return for an eleventh series — and producers have put a call out for families to compete for glory, and a €15k prize.
Self-described as "Ireland’s most extreme fitness competition", the series sees coaches Davy Fitzgerald, Anna Geary, Donncha O'Callaghan and Nina Carberry lead families through rigorous regimes and athletic challenges to crown the country's supreme fitness clan.
Last year, Davy Fitz helped the Nugents from Co Louth to victory — and this year, it could be you and yours.
- Is there a minimum of one parent/step-parent, one child (minimum age 14), and one male or one female on your team? Is your team comprised of four family members?
- A team can be made up of four immediate family members (a minimum of one parent/step-parent, one child) - or if this isn't possible, three immediate family members (as above) and an extended family member (Grandparent/First Cousin/Aunt/Uncle). All teams must have at least one male or one female.
- The minimum age is 14 years old, by June 27 2023. The series will be filmed between July and September 2023, and families will be required for four days of filming on location over this period.
Let the games begin!
- More information and the application form can be found at www.rte.ie/irelandsfittestfamily
- Questions and inquiries for production team: fittestfamily@animotv.ie, or ring 083 013 6814