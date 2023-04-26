Are you a fan of Ireland's Fittest Family? Here's how to apply for the new series of the show

RTÉ and Animo TV's weekend juggernaut Ireland's Fittest Family is set to return for an eleventh series — and producers have put a call out for families to compete for glory, and a €15k prize.

Self-described as "Ireland’s most extreme fitness competition", the series sees coaches Davy Fitzgerald, Anna Geary, Donncha O'Callaghan and Nina Carberry lead families through rigorous regimes and athletic challenges to crown the country's supreme fitness clan.