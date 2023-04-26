Bernard O'Shea: I tried the brain supplement L-Tyrosine to increase my focus

Brain supplements have become increasingly popular recently as people seek natural ways to boost their cognitive function and mental performance. But using supplements to improve brain function is not a new concept. Humans have been using various substances for centuries to enhance their mental abilities.

One of the earliest examples of brain supplements is my heart-murmuring favourite, caffeine, which has been used for stimulating effects since ancient times.

The use of other natural substances like ginkgo biloba and bacopa monnieri for brain health dates back centuries in traditional medicine practices, like Ayurveda and Chinese medicine.

My father introduced me to an intriguing brain-boosting practice developed by the O'Shea family. With the looming Leaving Cert, I was terrified as I had done little to no studying. Despite being an otherwise ok student, I struggled with mathematics, and my mind went blank as the exam approached. At this point, my father suggested dipping my feet in hot water and wrapping my head in a wet towel to improve my memory.

Though skeptical, I decided to try the method, but it proved unsuccessful. He thought it was hilarious that I tried it and cried laughing. Despite this, I did find merit in his other suggestion to "write down what you know," which yielded some helpful results (albeit somewhat limited).

The idea of a "miracle cure" in brain supplements caught my interest while browsing for vitamin D supplements online. My sister has been on a one-woman campaign to convince us to take it daily. Admittedly, I am not one for increasing my cognitive function through chess (I don’t know how to play it, but I’m at the community games level with draughts) or sudoku and the idea of a natural shortcut to genius status piqued my curiosity.

Bernard O'Shea and feline assistant Jingles, who was vocally uncooperative with questions on L-Tyrosine

Recently, L-Tyrosine has caught my attention as a possible supplement for improving cognitive function. I was particularly interested in its potential to boost my concentration naturally, as I hoped to reduce my caffeine intake. As someone who depends on cups of coffee daily and can't sleep without knowing I have enough Nespresso pods for the morning, I knew I needed an alternative.

L-Tyrosine is an amino acid that our body needs to build proteins. It was first discovered in cheese by a French chemist named Henri Braconnot in 1820, and he named it after the Greek word for cheese, "tyros." Scientists later discovered that it is essential for making necessary chemicals in our brain, like dopamine and norepinephrine, which can affect our mood and attention.

As a result, L-Tyrosine has been used to treat anxiety and ADHD. Its popularity as a stand-alone supplement dates back to the 1970s when it was first used to treat depression and other mood disorders.

For six weeks, I consistently ingested L-Tyrosine supplements. However, the sheer size of the capsules made it a challenging experience. The idiom "a hard pill to swallow" was no longer just a figurative expression. In the first four weeks, I observed no discernible effect apart from intense indigestion. But then I noticed an increase in productivity. For instance, I usually finish writing articles the night before the deadline, but I began completing them well ahead of schedule. Additionally, I recently started working on a new book and completed the preliminary content and chapter development stages more quickly than usual, and most importantly, my concentration improved.

But I’m sitting on the fence about its actual effects because it could be the question of whether it was merely a placebo effect lingers. Every time I took the supplement, I reminded myself to stay focused. I remain uncertain whether the L-Tyrosine or a possible subconscious self-hypnosis routine influenced my concentration.

There’s also a bit of self-examination that goes into buying the supplements or “miracle cures”. My personality is always willing to try the shortcut rather than do the work. Whether that's putting my feet into boiling water or taking L-Tyrosine, I almost have to try the fictional before I get going on the factual and only then do I become productive.

But regardless, it is vital to note that the supplement can have side effects, including, paradoxically, a decrease in energy levels, and you should consult a medical professional before taking it. For now, I’ll stick to my cuppa, and sure, I might try dipping my feet in hot water and wrapping my head in a wet towel for old times' sake.