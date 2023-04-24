Gareth O’Callaghan 'finally' home after six weeks in hospital following Cork crash

The radio DJ was involved in a collision on Horgan's Quay which left him with a broken back, ruptured lung and other injuries
Gareth O’Callaghan 'finally' home after six weeks in hospital following Cork crash

The radio star suffered serious injuries after a crash in Cork city in March

Mon, 24 Apr, 2023 - 15:52
Nicole Glennon

Gareth O'Callaghan has finally returned home after spending six weeks in hospital following a serious road crash.

The radio DJ was involved in a collision on Horgan's Quay along with his wife Paula, and daughter Emma back in March.

The popular Classic HitsFM and former RTÉ broadcaster suffered a broken back, ruptured lung and other injuries as a result of the crash.

Today, his wife Paula shared a photo of the smiling 62-year-old, letting followers know he was finally home.

A few days prior, she had shared a picture of her husband with the caption, "here’s what recovery and bravery looks like .. Super proud of my gorgeous Husband".

Prior to the crash, the legendary broadcaster had just made his return to the radio with new show Gareth O'Callaghan At The Weekend following a five year absence from the airwaves. In a recent Facebook update, the broadcaster said there was "no point" guessing when he might be back on the air, but he would let fans know as soon as he knows.

"Thank you for all the kind comments in recent weeks, and to those of you who have sent handwritten cards, Mass bouquets, novenas, books, poetry, and also the Spotify playlists," he added.

In 2018, O’Callaghan had announced his retirement following his diagnosis with the neurodegenerative illness, Multiple System Atrophy (MSA).

Everest diaries: 'Sh*t starting to get real' on Johnny Ward's climb to the summit

Lifestyle
