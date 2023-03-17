Gareth O’Callaghan taking 'time to recover' after family road crash

The news comes after the legendary broadcaster was forced to undergo two surgeries in December following a “freak accident” that left him in hospital until the New Year
Gareth O'Callaghan and his wife Paula were involved in a car crash last week

Fri, 17 Mar, 2023 - 17:15
Nicole Glennon

Gareth O’Callaghan and his family “need time to recover” after they were involved in a road crash last week.

The broadcaster's wife Paula shared the news on Twitter this week, letting followers know the Classic Hits DJ would not be on air this Saturday.

"Last Sunday Gareth, myself and my daughter were involved in a road crash,” she wrote.

“Gareth won’t be on air this Saturday morning. We all just need time to recover. Life is fleeting, make the most of each day, it can all be taken away in a moment.”

The news comes after the legendary broadcaster was forced to undergo two surgeries in December following a “freak accident” that left him in hospital until the New Year.

The legendary broadcaster has been back on the radio with new show Gareth O'Callaghan At The Weekend since February.

His return to the radio comes after a five year gap. In 2018, Mr O’Callaghan had announced his retirement following his diagnosis with the neurodegenerative illness, Multiple System Atrophy (MSA).

