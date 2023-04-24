Meghan Markle denies ‘frankly ridiculous’ reports on why she is not going to coronation

A spokesperson for Meghan said: 'The Duchess of Sussex is going about her life in the present, not thinking about correspondence from two years ago related to conversations from four years ago.'
Meghan Markle denies ‘frankly ridiculous’ reports on why she is not going to coronation

Meghan Markle reportedly sent a letter to King Charles expressing concern about unconscious bias in the British royal family (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Mon, 24 Apr, 2023 - 08:10
Ted Hennessey and Luke O'Reilly, PA

Meghan Markle has denied reports about not attending King Charles’s coronation in the UK because of a letter she sent expressing concern over unconscious bias in the royal family.

According to the Daily Telegraph, the letter was sent to Charles, who was then Prince of Wales, following Harry and Meghan’s appearance on the Oprah Winfrey Show in March 2021.

In the interview, Meghan claimed a member of the royal family had speculated about how dark their unborn son’s skin would be.

The newspaper’s source claimed the exchange is part of the reason why Meghan is not attending the coronation on May 6, saying she feels she did not receive a satisfactory response to her concerns.

(Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA)

A spokesperson for Meghan said: “The Duchess of Sussex is going about her life in the present, not thinking about correspondence from two years ago related to conversations from four years ago.

“Any suggestion otherwise is false and frankly ridiculous. We encourage tabloid media and various royal correspondents to stop the exhausting circus that they alone are creating.”

The paper had reported Meghan’s letter was sent in response to a letter from Charles, in which he expressed his sadness over the split within the family.

The letters are also said to make clear the identity of the senior royal who made the comment, with both Meghan and Charles acknowledging the remark was not made maliciously, according to the paper.

The claims in March 2021 plunged the monarchy into crisis as the Windsors faced allegations of racism.

Since the Oprah Winfrey interview, Harry has denied the couple accused members of the royal family of being racist.

Read More

As King Charles prepares for his crown, we look at other coronations around the world

More in this section

Oldie of The Year Awards 2016 - London Sydney hospital denies Dame Edna star Barry Humphries is in ‘unresponsive’ state
Out and About: Where Georgie Crawford, James Kavanagh and more were spotted this week Out and About: Where Georgie Crawford, James Kavanagh and more were spotted this week
ASTRO K-pop star Moon Bin found dead in his home in Seoul
sussexPlace: UK
<p>Aisling and Carl will welcome their second child this summer. Picture: @akiloo98/Instagram</p>

'So excited': Carl Mullan and wife announce they are expecting their second child

READ NOW

Latest

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd