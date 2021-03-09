Missed the Harry and Meghan interview? Here are 9 things you need to know

Meghan and Harry have chickens

At the beginning of the show, Oprah and Meghan wander through the new house - it’s massive, they have chickens. It feels peaceful, they remark, while putting on their wellies to visit Archie’s Chick Inn - their hen coop. “I’ve always loved rescuing,” says Meghan.

Oprah's forehead is the second interviewer

Poised and beatific, Oprah is a master at body language, but we learned during this interview, her forehead is not. "Wait, WHAT?" her forehead screams at Meghan, while outlining conversations about the colour of her baby that took place in the palace.

The wedding fight was Kate's fault

The polarity between Kate Middleton and Meghan is discussed, with particular reference to a pre-wedding row over flower girl dresses. It was Kate’s fault, says M. All her fault. But it’s okay. “She’s a good person,” Meghan insists. “I’ve forgiven her.”

There is a difference between The Firm and The Family

Differentiating between The Firm and The Family, Meghan spoke about a lack of support and safety for their family, opening up about conversations relayed to her by Harry about the colour of their baby’s skin. She talked about suicidal thoughts and unanswered cries for help, painting a harrowing picture of control, and a culture of silence that cloaks the royal family.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex during their interview with Oprah Winfrey which was broadcast in the US on March 7.

Meghan is The Little Mermaid re-imagined

Explaining how she felt during the last four years, Meghan compares herself to the Little Mermaid, a girl who fell in love with a prince, and lost her voice.

They have been financially cut off

But Diana's money is keeping them quids in. Their $11.5 million house that they live in (up the road from big O) is thanks to the inheritance that Diana left her sons. "I think she would feel very angry about how this has panned out, and very sad" says Harry.

The Queen does Zoom

"She's my colonel-in-chief, she always will be," says Harry. He says that he has spoken to his Granny more in the last year than ever before, chatting via Zoom.

There was a racist conversation about Archie

But Harry will never tell who asked what their children would look like. "There were signs early on that this was going to be very hard."

Harry feels let down by his Dad

"He's been through something similar and he knows what pain feels like."