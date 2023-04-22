Wedding of the Week: Gillian and Sean came home from Australia - and still enjoyed blue skies

Although they now live in Australia, this Cork couple dreamed of exchanging vows in a winter wedding in Ireland.

Gillian Day and Sean Creedon have been together for almost a decade. “We first met in the well-known Cork nightclub Havana Browns during our college years and we have been together ever since,” says Gillian, from Ballyphehane.

Gillian Day and Sean Creedon got engaged in Victoria, Australia

She and Sean, from Bishopstown, who have been based in Melbourne for five years, got engaged in Victoria, Australia. “Sean did an amazing job with the proposal,” says Gillian. “Although we had been together a few years at this stage it was a total surprise and really caught me off-guard. We did a hike to the top of Mount Bishop in Wilson’s Prom, Victoria, and when we reached the top I turned around and Sean was down on one knee. It was a beautiful time for us, and Wilson’s Prom remains one of our favourite destinations in Victoria.”

Even so, she and Sean found themselves travelling back to the other side of the globe for their big day as “an Irish winter wedding was our main goal”, says Gillian.

Gillian Day and Sean Creedon got married in November 2022

Geraldine O’Neill, celebrant, led the ceremony, in the atrium of the Muckross Park Hotel in Killarney, County Kerry, in November 2022.

The five-star venue proved to be the perfect reception venue also. “Killarney did not disappoint. Although it was winter we had mostly blue skies and the rain held off until later in the evening. We wanted mulled wine, Christmas decorations, fires, and an overall cosy, comfortable atmosphere. We wanted our wedding day to feel like we were home and it most certainly did!” says the bride.

Gillian Day and Sean Creedon with s Geraldine and Robert Day and Christine and Neil Creedon

The couple’s parents Geraldine and Robert Day and Christine and Neil Creedon and Sean’s grandmother Margaret Creedon played key roles in the occasion. “It was so special to Sean to have his grandmother there. Margaret did a beautiful reading for us and her presence on the day meant a lot to Sean and myself,” says Gillian.

Ciara Hourihane, Gillian’s friend, was her bridesmaid; while Sean’s brother, Conor Creedon, was his best man, with his friend, Jamie Blake, as groomsman.

Gillian’s niece, Emma Day, was the flowergirl; and her nephew, Robert Day, was the pageboy.

Gillian Day and Sean Creedon had their wedding reception at Muckross Park Hotel in Killarney

“Although we had approximately 150 guests, the whole day felt very intimate,” says the bride.

“Our venue, Muckross Park, was incredible from start to finish, especially with our planning a wedding from overseas. They kept us relaxed and organised and ensured everything ran smoothly on the day. The feedback from each one of our guests about the hospitality from each and every staff member from the hotel was incredible.”

Gillian Day and Sean Creedon at Killarney National Park

And they couldn't have wished for a better backdrop, on the grounds of the hotel and Killarney National Park, they add. “Micheál O’Sullivan was our photographer on the day and he was brilliant! His professionalism and promptness made the day flow so easily,” says the bride.

Gillian Day and Sean Creedon

Gillian looked stunning in a design by Australian bridal label Karen Willis Holmes, bought in Melbourne. “Joanne Henderson and Sandra Flynn did our hair and make-up in the hotel prior to the ceremony. They were both fantastic — professional and great fun,” says the bride.

Gillian Day's gorgeous dress is a design by Australian bridal label Karen Willis Holmes, bought in Melbourne. And Joanne Henderson and Sandra Flynn did her hair and make-up. The groom and his attendants sourced their suits at Tom Murphy’s, Patrick Street, Cork

The couple enjoyed a minimoon in Galway and will honeymoon in Bali.

Gillian is a midwife and Sean is a fund accountant.

The newlyweds plan to move back to Cork city in the future.

Gillian Day and Sean Creedon at Muckross Park Hotel