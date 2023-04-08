Wedding of the Week: From table-three to cloud-nine for Aisleen and Niall 

It’s a venue that holds a special place in their hearts so of course Aisleen McDonald and Niall McColgan wanted it to be a key part of their big day.

Because Redcastle Oceanfront Golf & Spa Hotel in Moville, Donegal, is where their paths first crossed.

“Both Niall and I worked together in the hotel years ago and started going out in 2014. It was on table three in The Edge Restaurant in the hotel that Niall asked me to be his girlfriend — and five years later he brought me back to the same table and asked me to be his wife,” says Aisleen, from Quigley’s Point, County Donegal.

Aisleen McDonald and Niall McColgan first started going out in 2014 and got engaged in 2019

She and Niall, from Whitecastle, County Donegal, got engaged during Christmas 2019. “The restaurant overlooks the shores of Lough Foyle so it’s very romantic and memorable for us!” says Aisleen.

Last September, the couple, who live in Greencastle, County Donegal, returned to the hotel for their reception after exchanging wedding vows, in St Columba's Chapel, Drung, County Donegal. “Our wedding day was everything we had expected and more. We wanted to create a day that both ourselves and our guests would remember forever, from a personalised arrival with our favourite cocktails and premium Irish whiskey to a champagne tower, family entertainment and performance, pictures in our favourite field in Donegal, and first dance under the fireworks,” says Aisleen.

Aisleen McDonald and Niall McColgan got married at St Columba's Chapel, Drung, County Donegal

“It was amazing from start to finish, from the Mass to the reception, the staff and food at Redcastle Hotel were amazing. The day flew, we’d would do it all again in a heartbeat — closing the day out with fireworks lighting up the sky was the perfect ending and we love the pictures of this!”

Leanne Porter was by the bride’s side as her maid of honour, while Lee McConalogue was the groom’s best man.

Louise McDonald, Elaine McDonald and Jenny McColgan were the bridesmaids with Gary McDonald, Andrew Norris, and Sean McGranaghan as the groomsmen.

Aisleen McDonald with Leanne Porter, Louise McDonald, Elaine McDonald and Jenny McColgan

“The McColgan family have a tradition where they perform a funny dance in the evening, it was brilliant craic and hilarious. They had everyone in tears laughing,” says Aisleen.

Toasting to their future happiness were the bride’s mum and dad, Marie and Tommy, and the groom’s parents, Breege and Neil.

Aisleen’s grandparents, Bridie and Pat McDonald and Mary, and Con McEleney; and Niall’s grandfather, Willie James Harrigan, were guests of honour.

"We managed to capture lovely moments with Niall's grandad Willie James and my granny Bridie on the day; they have since passed, and we have wonderful memories to look back on forever,” says Aisleen.

Aisleen McDonald and Niall McColgan had their wedding day first dance under the fireworks

Jay Doherty, photographer, was behind the lens and Northern Lights Film was the videographer.

“The photos were taken in a few different scenic areas of Moville and Redcastle, highlighting the incredible views and landscapes of Inishowen that we both love so much,” says Niall.

Imagine Flowers created the floral arrangements and the room décor was by Look Events.

Carolina's Hair and Makeup looked ensure Aisleen McDonald looked stunning on her wedding day

The bride looked picture-perfect in a Blue by Enzoani gown, with Carolina’s Hair and Makeup creating the camera-ready look for the bridal party.

The groom and his party were dapper in suits by Reds, Belfast.

The newlyweds enjoyed a minimoon in Paris for four days after the big day and honeymooned in Ibiza.