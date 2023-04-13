Toy Show star Saoírse Ruane receives lovely surprise following Ryan Tubridy call out

Last week, Saoírse's mum Roseanna shared the heartbreaking news that the Toy Show star had been diagnosed with a third tumour 
Saoírse Ruane ,from Galway with Ryan Tubridy on the Late Late Show.

Nicole Glennon

Saoírse Ruane has received lots of cards from well-wishers following a call out from friend Ryan Tubridy.

The ten-year-old from Athenry, who rose to fame following her appearance on The Late Late Toy Show in 2020, received devastating news last week that a tumour had returned.

Speaking on his RTÉ Radio One show on Wednesday, Ryan gave a shoutout to Saoírse, sending her "every bit of love and happiness," and wishing her good news as she headed to Dublin for more scans.

Saoírse Ruane has been receiving letters from listeners. Picture: @saoirseandmamma / Instagram 
The RTÉ presenter encouraged his listeners to make a card for Saoírse over the coming week and send it to Saoírse Ruane, Kiltullagh, Co Galway.

"It will land on her breakfast table," he said, “I think she would like that."

This morning, Saoírse's mum Roseanne shared a photo of her daughter smiling with a heap of letters on her lap.

"A lot of [heart emoji] in our letterbox today," she said, tagging Ryan Tubridy and saying "you asked, and everyone listened". 

Last week, Roseanna shared the heartbreaking diagnosis of a third tumour with the family's 92.5K Instagram followers. 

“Saoírse has been in great health and looks better than ever”, she said, "she returned to camogie only a month ago and was really enjoying it."

“To say we’re devastated just doesn’t cover it. She’s been to war so many times, she’s fought so hard, it’s so unfair."

The family have asked the public to keep Saoírse in their prayers.

