Toy Show star Saoírse Ruane records cover of Fight Song with Bressie

Late Late Toy Show star Saoírse Ruane has recorded a beautiful cover of Fight Song by Rachel Platten.

Saoírse's mother Roseanna Ruane posted the song and a slideshow of images and videos from the recording session on her Instagram on Sunday night.

"This time last year Saoírse got the amazing opportunity to spend a day with Bressie recording a song of her choice in Camden Recording Studios," Roseanna shared.

Five weeks after recording, ten year-old Saoírse was diagnosed with a second tumour in her lung.

"Needless to say, life turned upside down AGAIN and it’s taken a while but we are delighted to finally bring you this very special recording," her mum said, adding that it was "even more special now" given the title and what she endured in the weeks following the recording.

"Little did any of us know the battle ahead of her while she was singing her little heart out in Dublin that day. FOREVER proud of you Saoirse," she wrote.

Roseanna thanked The Blizzard's frontman Bressie for the "beautiful experience" allowing the young singer to record a song in his recording studio.

"For Saoírse to spend time with you learning from your expertise and being accompanied by the most talented musicians on the day. Thank you so much."