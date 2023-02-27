Toy Show star Saoírse Ruane records cover of Fight Song with Bressie

Bressie offered the young singer a chance to record a song in his recording studio 
Toy Show star Saoírse Ruane records cover of Fight Song with Bressie

Saoírse Ruane recording

Mon, 27 Feb, 2023 - 15:59
Nicole Glennon

Late Late Toy Show star Saoírse Ruane has recorded a beautiful cover of Fight Song by Rachel Platten.

Saoírse's mother Roseanna Ruane posted the song and a slideshow of images and videos from the recording session on her Instagram on Sunday night.

"This time last year Saoírse got the amazing opportunity to spend a day with Bressie recording a song of her choice in Camden Recording Studios," Roseanna shared.

Five weeks after recording, ten year-old Saoírse was diagnosed with a second tumour in her lung.

"Needless to say, life turned upside down AGAIN and it’s taken a while but we are delighted to finally bring you this very special recording," her mum said, adding that it was "even more special now" given the title and what she endured in the weeks following the recording. 

"Little did any of us know the battle ahead of her while she was singing her little heart out in Dublin that day. FOREVER proud of you Saoirse," she wrote. 

Roseanna thanked The Blizzard's frontman Bressie for the "beautiful experience" allowing the young singer to record a song in his recording studio. 

"For Saoírse to spend time with you learning from your expertise and being accompanied by the most talented musicians on the day. Thank you so much." 

Read More

Alison Spittle reveals she will play a pregnant character on Eastenders in social media prank

More in this section

Syrian native who made Clonakilty her home raises €1.9K for earthquake victims  Syrian native who made Clonakilty her home raises €1.9K for earthquake victims 
Samaritans Ireland impact report 2021 Charlie Bird: My health has taken a turn for the worse — but charity work is keeping me alive 
Spencer Matthews attempts to recover brother's body from Everest in new documentary Spencer Matthews attempts to recover brother's body from Everest in new documentary
<p>Comedian Alison Spittle and Kerry Katona on The Late Late Show Valentine’s Special. Picture: Andres Poveda</p>

Alison Spittle reveals she will play a pregnant character on Eastenders in social media prank

READ NOW

Latest

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd