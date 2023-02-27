Alison Spittle reveals she will play a pregnant character on Eastenders in social media prank

Irish comedian Alison Spittle has announced that she is expecting her first child — on EastEnders.

The 33-year-old fooled her followers when she shared what appeared to be a pregnancy announcement on Monday morning, stating that she has been keeping a secret.

“I’ve been keeping this a secret for a while,” she wrote alongside a picture of her with a bump.

A number of comedians and TV personalities even congratulated the podcaster on her pregnancy including actor and writer Tara Flynn and RTÉ presenter Bláthnaid Treacy who also recently announced that she is expecting her first child.

However, in a follow-up post, Spittle revealed that she is not in fact pregnant, but her character on EastEnders is.

"Big news... I'm pregnant.... On EastEnders! I play Deborah and she's pregnant, not me," she said.

"By the way it goes with out saying thank you for your congratulations, I accept them still but for incubating a career as a soap star."

The comedian shared the news on social media. Picture: @alisonspittle

Spittle, who grew up in Westmeath, hosts her podcast Wheel of Misfortune with former Atomic Kitten Kerry Katona. The hilarious duo recently appeared on The Late Late Show Valentine’s Day special and gave their thoughts on some scandalous dating disasters.

During the Covid-19 lockdowns, Spittle created a popular online club she penned #covideoparty where people would come together online for film screenings. The successful club trended on Twitter for months.