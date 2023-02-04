Wedding of the Week: Jetting off pays off for Nicola and Ben

A pal’s idea to buy a plane ticket and set off on an adventure led Nicola Allen to the other side of the world — and to the love of her life.

Seven years ago, Nicola, from Fenit, Co Kerry, was working as a teacher in London. “But when my childhood friend Laura O’Sullivan suggested I come with her to New Zealand, I made the decision to jet off travelling with her,” she says.

Nicola Allen and Ben Warren with their wedding party. Pictures: Seán Sharpe

Once they reached Christchurch, Nicola and Laura joined forces with the many other Irish people living there — including Ben Warren, originally from Glasnevin in Dublin, who was in New Zealand to work and travel. “There was always a barbecue or social gathering in one house or another, and that was where Ben and myself first met — at a gathering at a friend’s house,” says Nicola.

It was back in Nicola’s native Fenit that Ben popped the question, four years later, on Christmas Eve, 2020. “We had been for a drink with family and then we went for a walk, and as we were strolling back, by the diving boards in Fenit, he got down on one knee,” adds Nicola.

Nicola Allen with Indy and Hope. Pictures: Seán Sharpe

They are now based in Tralee, with their two daughters, Hope and Indy, five and two, and were married last October in the Church of St Joseph in Fenit by Fr Francis Nolan.

“Having our daughters walk up the aisle was wonderful, as was having so many relatives and friends from near and far make the effort to celebrate with us in Kerry,” says Nicola.

Nicola Allen with Katelyn Nolan, Katie McCarthy, Maureen McCarthy and Aoife Galvin and Pictures: Seán Sharpe

These included the bride’s mother and father, Katie McCarthy and Mike Allen, and the groom’s parents, Gwynneth Rowen and David Warren, and Nicola’s grandmother.

“My nan, Phil McCarthy, who was 91, and has since sadly passed away, made it to the church to see us get married, which had been one of her wishes. This was very special to us.”

Nicola Allen and Ben Warren. Pictures: Seán Sharpe

Nicola’s friend, Katelyn Nolan, was her maid of honour, while her cousin and friend Maureen McCarthy and friend Aoife Galvin were her bridesmaids.

Ben’s brother Jake Warren was by his side as his best man and his other brother Timmy Warren and cousin Josh Rowen were his groomsmen.

Nicola Allen and Ben Warren. Pictures: Seán Sharpe

Ballyseede Castle Hotel in Tralee proved to be their ideal reception venue, and Nicola was super-elegant in a Willis Holmes wedding gown for the main event.

“I purchased it in The White and Gold in Kinsale and bought my ‘Harlow’ veil in Vintage Pearl Bridal in Galway. For the dancing, I changed into a Grace Loves Lace number — which I loved too,” she adds.

Nicola Allen. Pictures: Seán Sharpe

Nicola’s cousin Maureen McCarthy, joint owner of Brush’n’Blush salon in Tralee, created the bridal upstyles, while Áine McMahon was the makeup artist.

Cork photographer, Seán Sharpe, captured the occasion on camera, and Sam Uhlemann from Bray, Co Wicklow was the videographer.

Maura Sheehy from Maura’s Cottage Flowers devised the floral arrangements and bouquets.

Nicola Allen and Ben Warren. Pictures: Seán Sharpe

Both wedding rings as well as the bride’s engagement ring were from Chupi in Powerscourt in Dublin.

“I’ve always drawn to the meaning behind each piece of jewellery created by Chupi but it being stamped in Dublin Castle felt special as Ben is from Dublin,” says Nicola.

The newlyweds honeymooned in Las Vegas, Cancun, and New York. They are based “for now in Tralee — but who knows what the future holds as travel is never far from our minds”, adds the bride.