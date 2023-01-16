Family confirms Christy Dignam receiving palliative care at home

'Since December, Christy has been at home and is being cared for lovingly by family, with the support of a palliative care team'
In September, the band announced that they would be cancelling their 40th-anniversary gig amid a health 'setback' for Dignam. Picture: Darragh Kane

Mon, 16 Jan, 2023 - 12:07
Maeve Lee

The family of Aslan star Christy Dignam has announced that the singer is receiving palliative care at his home.

Last year, Aslan announced that they would not be able to play their 40th-anniversary show at Dublin’s 3Arena as Dignam had experienced a ‘setback’ with his ongoing medical treatment.

His family has confirmed that he is currently being cared for at his home by his family and with the support of a palliative care team.

In a statement today, a spokesperson for the 62-year-olds family said:

“Christy & Kathryn Dignam and their family, daughter Kiera, son-in-law Darren, and grandchildren, are sharing an update on Christy’s health, in response to the large number of media enquiries received.

“In July 2022, Christy was admitted to Beaumont Hospital and spent the next six months in the care of the Haematology and Cardiac Care team.

“Since December, Christy has been at home and is being cared for lovingly by family, with the support of a palliative care team.

“The Dignam family thanks everyone for keeping Christy in their thoughts and prayers and asks for privacy at this time."

In 2013 the singer revealed that he had been diagnosed with a rare blood disorder cancer. 

Aslan cancel 40th anniversary Dublin gig amid Christy Dignam 'health setback'

