Aslan cancel 40th anniversary Dublin gig amid Christy Dignam 'health setback'

'This Is' hitmakers were set to cap off their big milestone with a 3Arena gig on Saturday
Lead singer Christy Dignam onstage as Aslan opened 2019's Live At The Marquee season in Cork. Pic: Darragh Kane

Wed, 14 Sep, 2022 - 14:54
Mike McGrath Bryan

Irish pop-rock veterans Aslan have announced that they will not be able to play their 40th-anniversary show at Dublin's 3Arena this Saturday, as singer Christy Dignam has experienced a 'setback' with ongoing medical treatment.

In a video posted on social media, the band said that the legendary vocalist will not be well enough to perform, on doctor's advice.

The show was due to take place at the 3Arena in Dublin on Saturday.

The band says they're 'devastated' about the decision, and apologised to longtime fans who had travelled and made arrangements for the gig.

However, they've said the singer's health is their priority, and have asked fans to respect his privacy and allow him time to get through this challenge.

"Everything was going so well coming up to our 3Arena show and Christy was doing great," the band have said in a social media post.

"However, he has suffered a setback with his treatment, and we have now been instructed by his doctors that it is not advisable for Christy to perform this Saturday."

"Christy, Joe, Alan, and Billy are beyond devastated to have to share this news with you. We are working to find a new date at 3Arena, so do hold on to your tickets, as they will be fully valid for the rescheduled date.

"As you all know, Christy's health is priority, and we also have to respect his privacy at these times."

