Listen — Ask Audrey: A bookshop in Knocknagree? Talk about the worst business idea ever

C’mere what’s the story with dirty bulking? The nephew is staying with us at the moment, it’s all off with his old doll and he do be decimated. I heard a noise in the kitchen, middle of the night, I went down in me Liverpool pyjamas expecting the worst, and there he was sitting in the kitchen, eating a 16 inch pizza with extra cheese. I said, Cillian boy, I know your heart is broken, but it will stop altogether if you keep eating like this. He said, no need to worry about me Dowcha Donie, I’m just dirty bulking. I said, that sounds like a saucy website, and he said nah boy, I’m just bulking up for a month and then it will be straight into the gym to take it off for the spring so I’ll be sick on TikTok and get a new partner for the summer time. I said, is there such a thing as clean bulking and he said, there is, but that involves a langerload of peanut butter and I’d a be allergic to it. So like Audrey, should I be worried about him?

— Dowcha Donie, Blackpool

My neighbour is a personal trainer, I could feel him judging me when I wrote a song about tequila called Up Yours, Dry January. I bumped into him there yesterday — deliberately, like, so I could brush up against his gorgeous calf muscle — and asked him if he’d fancy a spot of dirty bulking. He misheard me, thank God, and we’ve started seeing each other. Life’s too short Donie — dirty bulk all you can.

Hello it’s Rosealeen here in Ballydesmond. I was over in Berna’s place Monday night showing her how to make Negronis and let’s just say we were doing more than tasting the fecking things, the two of us were smashed off our faces at 2am. Didn’t Berna suggest we cycle over to Knocknagree and queue up to buy Prince Harry’s book (they’ve a bookshop in Knocknagree, talk about the worst business idea of all time.) Off we went you can imagine our surprise that there were about 20 people ahead of us in the queue, and it 4 o’clock in the morning. This isn’t going to end well, says I to Berna, our hangovers stalking us like a Mallow man at a dinner-dance. And right enough, didn’t every last gowl who bought the book stop on the way out, asking the queue if anyone knew how to read a book. Knocknagree, lads, Knocknagree. My new year’s resolution is to be kinder to misfortunates, so didn’t I volunteer to form a book club from them. Well, didn’t they start calling me Mother Teresa around the town, and not in a good way either. Do you think I should pull out?

— Rosealeen, Ballydesmond

Don’t talk to me about pulling out. Every time I look at our youngest child I can’t help thinking if only My Conor had let me call you The Mistake.

Peace, ya . I moved from England a few years ago to escape from, well, England really, with Brexit and the Tory party leaders who look like they graduated from clown college. I’ve settled really well in West Cork, loads of English people down here, and the posh Irish people speak with an English accent as well, which is strange, but you’d get used to anything after a while, wouldn’t you? What I like to call the ordinary man is a different kettle of fish mind you — it took me six months to get that my neighbour, Tim Pat Mary, was saying hello to me. I genuinely thought he was just clearing his throat, didn’t I? Now, I don’t like to complain, but I did think when I came over here that I wouldn’t have to listen to any more chat about the royal family. Pack of attention-seeking bloodsuckers if you ask me. But people have been stopping me in the street saying, “Did you hear what Charles did to Harry, you must be ashamed to be English, Neil?” You Irish are more obsessed with the bleeding Windsors than the people back at home. What’s wrong with you?

— Neil, a sustainable mobile home, near Clonakilty

I’m surprised no one told you Neil — there’s a silent minority in Ireland who think we should never have broken from the Brits. We call them Fine Gael.

It’s getting skinny on our WhatsApp group Douglas Road Stunners Who Can’t Believe Local Charities Won’t Take Selection Boxes. Lorna_CargoBike posted a skinnier-than-thou pic of herself tucking into a Mediterranean salad in Marbs, adding that she’s dreading coming home because the do-gooders in some charity I won’t name said they had no use for eight selection boxes and an XL thingy of Scots Clan. It’s not like poor people don’t like treats, sure we see them all the time in McDonald’s. I’m in the same boat here Audrey, it’s hard to get beach ready with three tins of Elite Tea Cakes whispering, “Come on Jenni, you know you want to”, morning, noon and night. Is there anyone with a sweet tooth that would like to take them off my perfect hands?

— Jenni, Douglas Road

It’s virtually impossible to offload your stash at this time of year and all our bins are full after Christmas. One thing worth a try though — there must be someone on the Rochestown Road who’ll take something just because it says Elite on the tin. #SocialClimbers