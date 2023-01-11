Bargain Hunter: Half price gym equipment and duvets, plus nutritious ready-meals for less

If you want to treat yourself in the bedroom, Home Store + More are offering half price stock on 100% cotton printed duvet sets, down duvets and pillows. Included in the sale is the Hotel Superior Duck Feather & Down Duvet, priced between €79.50 and €145 (RRP €159 - €290) for single, double, king and super king varieties. See homestoreandmore.ie
Committed to your exercise routine but not a fan of dragging yourself to a gym in the dark? If you’ve got the moola, Home Store + More are also offering a range of BodyGo home gym equipment at a 50% discount this January. Treadmills, Exercise Bikes, Spin Bikes, Cross Trainers and Rowing Machines are all included in the sale. See homestoreandmore.ie.
Wicklow-based Wardrobe Plus cater to ladies who wear a size 16-28. Their winter sale is now on with many bits half price. We love the Kaffe Fina Floral Printed Shirt Dress for some work-day chic (was €79.95, now €40) and the Kaffe Curve Clio Black and Glitter Thread for going-out glam (was €70, now €35). See wardrobeplus.ie
Craving the simplicity of a ready meal but trying to stick to your new year healthy eating goals? fiid meals are nutritious, plant-based and guilt-free, and currently on offer in Dunnes Store and Tesco. Grab the 550g sharing bowl range for €4.50 each (RRP €5.59) in Dunnes Stores (sale ends January 23) and the 275g one bowl range for €2.79 (RRP €3.19) with a clubcard in Tesco (sale ends January 25).
In Lidl, mix and match Fit Foods ready-made meals, with two for €8 (or €4.29 each). Meal choices include Thai Red Chicken Curry, Sweet Chilli Chicken Noodles, Chicken Korma with Brown Rice, Chicken & Chorizo with Baby Potatoes and more.
There’s nothing better than getting some tried and tested beauty hero products at a fraction of their usual price. At Look Fantastic, some of our favourites are currently on offer including Emma Hardie’s Moringa Renewal Treatment Mask, €34.45 (RRP €56.95). This luxurious mask improves radiance and luminosity, improves hydration, moisture levels and firmness and reduces pigmentation. Antipodes’ Aura Manuka Honey Face Mask (75ml) is also on offer at €22.95 (RRP €32.95). When our skin is irritated, itchy and stingy, this is one of the only things that can soothe it. See lookfantastic.ie.