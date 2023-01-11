Bargain Hunter: Half price gym equipment and duvets, plus nutritious ready-meals for less

Sleep tight

If you want to treat yourself in the bedroom, Home Store + More are offering half price stock on 100% cotton printed duvet sets, down duvets and pillows. Included in the sale is the Hotel Superior Duck Feather & Down Duvet, priced between €79.50 and €145 (RRP €159 - €290) for single, double, king and super king varieties. See homestoreandmore.ie

Go hard at home

Body Go Fitness Air & Magnetic Rowing Machine now €324.50

Committed to your exercise routine but not a fan of dragging yourself to a gym in the dark? If you’ve got the moola, Home Store + More are also offering a range of BodyGo home gym equipment at a 50% discount this January. Treadmills, Exercise Bikes, Spin Bikes, Cross Trainers and Rowing Machines are all included in the sale. See homestoreandmore.ie.

Plus size bargains

Kaffe Fina Floral Printer Shirt Dress

Wicklow-based Wardrobe Plus cater to ladies who wear a size 16-28. Their winter sale is now on with many bits half price. We love the Kaffe Fina Floral Printed Shirt Dress for some work-day chic (was €79.95, now €40) and the Kaffe Curve Clio Black and Glitter Thread for going-out glam (was €70, now €35). See wardrobeplus.ie

Health in a hurry

fiid bowls are on offer

Craving the simplicity of a ready meal but trying to stick to your new year healthy eating goals? fiid meals are nutritious, plant-based and guilt-free, and currently on offer in Dunnes Store and Tesco. Grab the 550g sharing bowl range for €4.50 each (RRP €5.59) in Dunnes Stores (sale ends January 23) and the 275g one bowl range for €2.79 (RRP €3.19) with a clubcard in Tesco (sale ends January 25).

In Lidl, mix and match Fit Foods ready-made meals, with two for €8 (or €4.29 each). Meal choices include Thai Red Chicken Curry, Sweet Chilli Chicken Noodles, Chicken Korma with Brown Rice, Chicken & Chorizo with Baby Potatoes and more.

Hero masks at discounted prices

Antipodes’ Aura Manuka Honey Face Mask (75ml) is just €22.95 at lookfantastic.ie right now

There’s nothing better than getting some tried and tested beauty hero products at a fraction of their usual price. At Look Fantastic, some of our favourites are currently on offer including Emma Hardie’s Moringa Renewal Treatment Mask, €34.45 (RRP €56.95). This luxurious mask improves radiance and luminosity, improves hydration, moisture levels and firmness and reduces pigmentation. Antipodes’ Aura Manuka Honey Face Mask (75ml) is also on offer at €22.95 (RRP €32.95). When our skin is irritated, itchy and stingy, this is one of the only things that can soothe it. See lookfantastic.ie.