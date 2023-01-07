Marie Cassidy puts ‘the serious side aside’ as she prepares for Dancing with the Stars debut

In 2004 Dr Marie Cassidy became the first female State pathologist in Ireland. In 2023, she is continuing to surprise people as she takes on her latest endeavour — and is ready to have some fun.

Dr Cassidy, who retired from her role as State pathologist in 2018, is putting on her glad rags and taking to the dancefloor for this season of Dancing with the Stars.

“I was quite astounded actually when I got the phone call because I thought, ‘oh that’s a bit off the wall for me’, but I love all of those programmes anyways and I thought that might be interesting,” the Glaswegian explains.

But before saying yes to taking part in the RTÉ show, the mother of two says she consulted her husband Philip and their adult children Kieran and Sarah — who she did not want to embarrass.

With Donegal roots, the former State pathologist grew up in Glasgow and has an older brother and a younger sister. As someone with such a successful career, Marie Cassidy seems like the type of person that always works hard at what she does — whether it’s in her field or on the dance floor.

“I’m a bit like that. I’ll work very hard but at the end of the day, it should be fun, but I will take it very seriously. I think I’ve got middle child syndrome — you’re the serious one, the one that everybody depends on, so you know you have to do things well.”

Throughout the years, Cassidy often talked about how unique the role of State pathologist is in Ireland and how as a result, everyone knows who you are. The announcement of her participation in the RTÉ show was met with an interesting response on social media with many summing it up as something that was indeed very unique to Ireland.

“There’s not much I can do about people who think that it’s a bit odd. Well, it is — the whole thing is very odd — but I’m just there to have some fun. It’s an opportunity to do something you haven’t done before,” she says of the response.

Dancing with the Stars means Cassidy will be back spending more time in Ireland which she and her husband are looking forward to. However, she admits the show is a bit more work than she expected.

“I was a bit naïve actually, I thought oh you’ll go and do a bit of dancing for a couple of hours and then I can go and put my feet up and do whatever I want to do but it really is quite full on," she says.

Former State Pathologist Dr Marie Cassidy. Picture: Jack Hickey

Following her retirement, Cassidy and her husband moved back to the UK after over 20 years in Ireland in order to be closer to their children, but she continues to return for court, inquests, and criminal cases. While Dancing with the Stars is quite the change from forensics, Cassidy believes now is the right time to try something new.

“I haven’t stepped away from [my role as State Pathologist] completely because you can’t… it will go on and on while there’s still court cases coming up, but I thought well its time now just to put the serious side aside and maybe look at having some fun in my later years.”

In a world obsessed with true crime podcasts and gruesome Netflix documentaries, a lot of the interest in Marie Cassidy’s job comes from a genuine fascination for the role. We can’t help but wonder what it’s like to get that call and have to drop everything to attend a crime scene.

“I’d been doing it for nearly 40 years so it’s just second nature to me. I knew when I came into it that that’s what it was going to be like,” Cassidy explains. “Criminals don’t take a holiday and death doesn’t take a holiday, so you’re just prepared to go out at odd times and unfortunately, the nature of the work is that most bad things happen at weekends and at night so you just accept that and get on with it.”

Maire Cassidy with State pathologist Dr John Harbison in 1998. Picture: Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin

Throughout her time in the role, Cassidy ensured to spend quality time with her family when she could. It was 1998 when she came to Ireland from Scotland and became deputy State pathologist. At the time, her children were still very young so as she says, “they haven’t known any different”.

“It was only literally when I produced my book [Beyond the Tape], and they had a look at it and there was a sort of stony silence and I thought, ‘oh dear God it must have been really bad," she explains.

“They went: ‘Did you really do those things?’ and I said, ‘well what did you think I was doing when I went out every morning?’ and they said ‘oh, now we understand why people think that you’re quite interesting!’”

As for the true crime fanatics, Cassidy tells me she isn’t the biggest fan.

“I prefer the fiction because I know then that there’s a lot of artistic licenses, shall we say, and I quite like that,” she laughs. “I quite like that it's real but it’s not real and I can cope with that and there’s a limit to the amount of violence that they can actually show because strangely enough, I don’t like violence very much."

Nonetheless, Cassidy has witnessed some disturbing scenes, and one can’t help but wonder how she dealt with that. However, she maintains that she has never had nightmares about cases.

“If I lose sleep, it’s because I’m trying to think of what have we missed, what should we be doing, what do we need to do next. It's more that, rather than having appalling images, which my head is full of and will stay with me forever, but they don’t disturb me in the way those kinds of images would disturb probably what you would call a normal person.

“Forensic pathologists, I think we’ve long since accepted are not entirely normal. We are a peculiar breed of people.”

Dr Marie Cassidy and her dancing partner, Stephen Vincent

While she often jokes about watching Coronation Street or having a glass of wine to relax after a long day, Cassidy says it’s just about clearing her head.

“Whatever has been happening in the day, I need to just look at nonsense, read nonsense or whatever so it just clears my head of the day, and I can then concentrate on the family. That’s the way I’ve always worked.”

Now, Cassidy is looking forward to getting her dancing shoes on and trying her hand (or feet) at something different. While she has “no dancing experience at all”, she feels she lucked out with her partner Stephen Vincent.

“It's hard work but it's great fun. I’ve been very lucky with the partner I’ve got, he’s very forgiving but all you can do is do your best and that’s it, and have some fun along the way.

“We get to stay in for three weeks before they start booting us all out one by one so at least I’ll get three dances under my belt,” she jokes.