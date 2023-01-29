Dancing with the Stars recap: Paul Brogan’s Herculean effort is season’s best

Dr Marie Cassidy has become the second contestant to leave this season of Dancing with the Stars.

The former state pathologist opened Sunday night's show with a stint as Cruella de Vil, which included dragging her partner Stephen Vincent around with a dog leash. But despite hearing words like “elegant,” “radiant” and “beautiful” from the judges, she scored just 15 points, leaving her bottom of the leaderboard.

“I had the best partner," she said as she took to the floor for her final dance. "I’m just sorry he has to go with me.”

Former State Pathologist Dr Marie Cassidy with her dance partner Stephen Vincent. Picture: Kyran O’Brien/kobpix

At the other end of the leaderboard was GAA footballer Paul Brogan who achieved the highest score of the season so far (27) after showing off god-like strength lifting Salome Chachua to new heights in a Charleston to A Star is Born from Hercules while wearing a gold skirt.

Meanwhile, the show’s frontrunner Brooke Scullion took on the Paso Doble to The Greatest Show from The Greatest Showman. Wearing the same costume as her dance partner Robert Rowinski, head judge Loraine Barry says it was even easier to compare her to a professional – and what Barry saw was “the greatest showman matched with the greatest showgirl”. The former Eurovision contestant added 24 to the scoreboard.

Singer Brooke Scullion with dance partner Robert Rowinski. Picture: Kyran O’Brien/kobpix

Shane Byrne looked electrifying as Wreck-It Ralph, but it wasn’t all entertainment, with judge Brian Redmond commenting that his tango topline was good and it "maybe just needed a bit of sharpness”. He walked away with 18 points, while Stephanie Roche scored 17 for a salsa to Moulin Rouge’s Rhythm of the Night which had a “couple of missteps”.

Kevin McGahern with dance partner Laura Nolan. Picture: Kyran O’Brien/kobpix

Kevin McGahern and Laura Nolan’s American Smooth to Pure Imagination from Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory was “smooth, sweet and tasty,” according to judge Arthur Gourounlian. Brian said Kevin was “a bit of an enigma” like Wonka, he’s proving to be very good at things they usually don’t expect celebrities to be good at, like footwork, but not as good at “showing off”. He scored a decent 21 points.

Panti Bliss during Dancing With The Stars. Picture: Kyran O’Brien/kobpix

One of the performances of the night was Panti Bliss' “absolutely fantastic” jive to The Witches are Back from Hocus Pocus 2, with some help from fellow Dublin drag queens Shirley Temple Bar and Veda Lady stepping in as Mary and Sarah, which scored 22.

Suzanne Jackson was a bit “deflated” after forgetting her dance moves last week, so she said movie night had come at the right time to help her embrace a new character. “You came back, and you showed us,” Loraine said in response to her paso doble to America from West Side Story. “Build on the confidence,” she said, “you’ve got it.” She scored 23.

Broadcaster Carl Mullan with dance partner Emily Barker. Picture: Kyran O’Brien/kobpix

Hot on her heels was 2FM Breakfast host Carl Mullan who scored 20 for his Monsters Inc inspired American Smooth.

Former Glee star Damian McGinty was like “a man gone mad” taking on The King with his Burning Love jive, but in the best way. He ended the night with 25 for the leaderboard.