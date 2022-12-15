Listen: Ask Audrey - What’s the trick to driving on ice when you’re feeling horny?

It’s getting covert on our WhatsApp group Douglas Road Stunners Who Wear a Disguise on a Flight to Lapland.

It all started last year when Gwen_Size10 said she couldn’t take Lapland any more, the flight was full of nail-bar managers from Mallow, that’s not appropriate for Douglas Road aristos like ourselves. So didn’t she bring her Hugo and Ann (without the ‘e’) to this chi-chi place in Sweden, but they cried all the way home because Santa was a woman and she gave them both a pair of recyclable moccasins (The Swedes are zero craic, did you ever notice that?)

So this year we’re all back to Lapland but it’s Disguise City on the plane because you don’t want the word going out that you’re basically travelling cattle class with a plane-load of mediocrities. Clodagh_LoadAMoney went as Prince Harry, huge mistake, all the ‘wans’ in the plane were up to her asking questions about Princess Diana, which was a nightmare for poor Clodes because she refuses to learn anything about the royals, she finds them really common.

I’m bringing my two this weekend. I have this Liz Truss mask but you know the way Norries get after a few shots of vodka, they’ll be up trying to console me. Do you have any idea who I should go as?

—Jenni, Douglas Road

I have a great idea – why don’t you disguise yourself as a decent human being?

Hello, it’s Rosealeen here in Ballydesmond. Between yourself and myself I get fierce horny this time of the year. There’s something filthy about a well-built man in a Christmas jumper, the old mind is wandering here just thinking about it.

Anyway, didn’t the young crowd arrive down with a tray of shots at the Christmas work do last Friday, they won’t have a liver left between them at this rate . People say the new generation don’t drink or have it off with each other any more – those people have obviously never seen the goings-on in the back bar in Kanturk at Christmas time.

I was in there myself getting jiggy with a man from Scartaglin no less, all judgement goes out the window after three snifters of Drambuie. Well didn’t he contact me the next day and miracles will never cease, I think I have a new boyfriend for the Christmas.

The only problem is the gowl can’t drive so I have to drive across the border to Scartaglin for the old passion ration, I can almost hear them muttering about us stealing their men in their cave man accents.

The only problem is we’ve had fierce ice on the roads, so I’ve had to take my life in my hands more than once this week to get my end away. What’s the trick to driving on ice when you’re feeling horny, tell me?

— Rosealeen, Ballydesmond.

I was going to make a joke about keeping one hand on the wheel at all times, but the editor is a bit of a nun, so I’ll say nothing.

Now listen up Paddy. I’ve just come from a meeting of the British Establishment where we dressed up as football hooligans and shouted, “Oi, let’s sit this one out in Tenerife lads, I don’t fancy the menu of punishments what they have listed on the Qatar tourism website.”

Anyway, these are nervous time for toffs in England, because the World Cup distraction is over and there is always the danger the oiks will decide to take their disappointment out on their betters.

Bunty Von Horseface, our code name for Boris, said I have an idea, why don’t we blame it on the Micks – half the English team is Irish anyway, so lets start spreading the notion that it was all your fault (did you know Harry ‘Damn I’ve Missed’ Kane is from Galway?).

Our friends in the British media will shortly start spreading the news that your lot sabotaged our brave lads. Just said I’d give you the heads up – is that OK?

— Lord Edmund D’Servant-Spanker, London and the nice bit of Wales.

T hank you so much for your letter. I note that Harry Kane is from Galway, so I don’t see what that has to do with us down here in Cork.

C’mere, do you know anyone who wants to make a documentary about a Norrie and his old doll. We were watching the Meghan and Harry thing on Netflix there the other night, shoot me now lads , when the old doll turned to me and said, Dowcha Donie, our story is way more interesting than this pair of gomies.

I said, Old Doll, sorry now like, but I don’t think the American public wants to hear how you fell over me eating a burrito on Winthrop Street at half past three on a Saturday morning.

She said, we could make out that it was avocado on toast Dowcha Donie, they’ll love that in California, write in to the paper there and ask them if they know anybody in the telly business. So, Audrey, do you know anyone in the telly business?

— Dowcha Donie, Blackpool

I rang a producer friend there and said, what would you say to a couple on the northside? He said nothing, I’m surrounded by posh people in the media, so I wouldn’t have a clue what to say to them.